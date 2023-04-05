OWOSSO — Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart ruled Tuesday that statements a Bancroft man charged with second-degree murder made to investigators in the case of the accidental fentanyl death of a 1-year-old boy will be admissible in court.

David Bannister was not present at Tuesday’s hearing, in which Assistant Public Defender John Gorniak argued in support of motions he had filed on behalf of his client. Those requests were for a motion to extend filing, one to sever Bannister’s trial from his co-defendant, Jennifer Kincaid, and one to receive an unredacted report from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services regarding the child’s death — and to disallow statements Bannister allegedly made to police.

