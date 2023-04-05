OWOSSO — Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart ruled Tuesday that statements a Bancroft man charged with second-degree murder made to investigators in the case of the accidental fentanyl death of a 1-year-old boy will be admissible in court.
David Bannister was not present at Tuesday’s hearing, in which Assistant Public Defender John Gorniak argued in support of motions he had filed on behalf of his client. Those requests were for a motion to extend filing, one to sever Bannister’s trial from his co-defendant, Jennifer Kincaid, and one to receive an unredacted report from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services regarding the child’s death — and to disallow statements Bannister allegedly made to police.
Judge Matthew Stewart made rulings on each of these motions after a slight delay in the morning’s proceedings due to an audio recording issue, with circuit court hearings beginning at Memorial Healthcare’s Mitchell Auditorium while work gets underway on the $6 million-plus renovation of the courthouse in Corunna.
First, on the motion for the unredacted report from MDHHS — Gorniak said he had received a redacted report that was unsigned by any representative of that agency — Stewart ruled that if the Public Defender’s Office filed a subpoena for an unredacted copy, he would grant the motion, with the caveat that it would not be shared with anyone not involved in the case and follow “reasonable restrictions.”
Gorniak’s motion to extend filing sprang from his belief that he had not received transcripts in a timely manner. Bannister’s trial is scheduled to begin May 9, and Gorniak said he likely wouldn’t have time to review all case materials before that time.
Stewart then said he would speak with counsel off the record to determine an appropriate length of delay, if he does in fact rule to adjourn the case past May 9.
The motion to sever, or hold separate trials for Bannister and his co-defendant, was denied by Stewart. Gorniak had argued that his client and ex-girlfriend Kincaid, of Flint, are both charged with second-degree murder, felony firearms possession, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine. Gorniak said that his client will likely testify at trial that the fentanyl that allegedly killed the child belonged to Kincaid.
Shiawassee County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Abigail Tepper argued that the issue can be brought at trial, and that jurors can decide for themselves.
Stewart agreed, and ruled that “substantial prejudice” would not result against Bannister at trial, and denied the motion to sever.
Gorniak’s motion to supress statements given to investigators centered on the fact that, during Bannister’s interrogation by detectives, a three-minute period of the interview was not audio recorded.
Again, Stewart ruled that fact could be presented to a jury by way of cross-examination of witnesses, and did not grant the motion. No further hearings have were immediately scheduled following Tuesday’s hearing.
Bannister and Kincaid were charged after police found a 1-year-old boy unresponsive at a Bancroft residence. A toxicology report found that the infant had perished due to an acute fentanyl overdose. Other narcotics and firearms were also recovered at the scene.
In a separate drug case, Bannister was sentenced to prison in January by Stewart. Kincaid is currently lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail while her charges are pending.
In Michigan, second-degree murder is punishable by any term of years in prison, including up to life without the possibility of parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.