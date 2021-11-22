MAPLE GROVE TWP. — Jen Atwell Birchmeier was the winner of Thursday night’s drawing Queen of Hearts drawing to support Twin Township Ambulance.
Birchmeier drew No. 52 and got the Jack of Clubs. She took home a consolation prize of $25.
The next drawing will be at 8 p.m. Dec. 2 at Big Joe’s at Layton Corners. Tickets are $1 and available at Auto Tech Specialists and Tip N Point, New Lothrop; Bauman Brothers Auto Parts, Layton Corners; and Golden Comb, Montrose. Participants are not required to be present to win.
Proceeds go to the EMS staff as bonuses.
