Shiawassee students who qualify for Cook scholarships announced

A group of 34 Shiawassee County high school seniors recently enjoyed a visit to the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. One of 49 finalists will receive a full scholarship to U-M next spring.

 Courtesy Photo

OWOSSO — Forty-nine of the Shiawassee County region’s most academically accomplished high school seniors have been nominated for scholarships to the University of Michigan by the Cook Family Foundation.

One of these students will be selected to receive a four-year, full-tuition scholarship from the Bruce and Jacqueline Cook Scholarship administered by the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.