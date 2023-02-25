OVID TWP. — A man is dead after walking in front of a semi truck transiting along M-21 in Ovid Township Friday night, according to a Clinton County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The release states that, at approximately 7:15 p.m., deputies had received reports of an unknown male walking in the M-21 roadway. While deputies were en route, another call came in that the subject had “jumped in front of an eastbound semi and been struck.”

