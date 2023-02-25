OVID TWP. — A man is dead after walking in front of a semi truck transiting along M-21 in Ovid Township Friday night, according to a Clinton County Sheriff’s Office press release.
The release states that, at approximately 7:15 p.m., deputies had received reports of an unknown male walking in the M-21 roadway. While deputies were en route, another call came in that the subject had “jumped in front of an eastbound semi and been struck.”
When department officials arrived at the scene of the incident, they attempted life-saving measures. The subject was then transported to Sparrow Hospital by Clinton Area Ambulance Service. He was pronounced dead upon arrival.
The man has not been identified, but the sheriff’s office did indicate that he was 34 years old and from Gowen, an unincorporated community in Montcalm County.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team has investigated the crash. Preliminary results based on witness accounts indicate that the deceased subject intentionally threw himself in front of the semi, in an apparent suicide attempt.
Danielle Terrell, who commented under a post on the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page detailing the incident, said that the deceased subject “sounded like he was in distress of some kind and needed help.”
Other commenters indicated that they felt sympathy for the truck driver.
“How traumatizing for to the semi driver just doing his job,” commented Penny Kelly of Holt.
The sheriff’s office was assisted on the case by the St. Johns Police Department, Ovid Fire Department, Clinton Area Ambulance Service, Clinton County Central Dispatch, Clinton County Road Commission and the Sparrow Medical Examiner’s Office.
