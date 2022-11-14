Duo ordered to pay Latunski conservator nearly $1M in civil suit files appeal

LANSING — The attorney for Steven Deehl, who was ordered along with his son Alex Deehl, to pay Paul Latunski nearly $1 million as the result of a civil lawsuit in October, has filed an appeal with the Michigan State Court of Appeals.
According to online court records, attorney Ronald Nixon, of Kemp Klein Law Firm of Troy, filed the appeal Nov. 3. No further proceedings in the case have yet been scheduled.
A voicemail left with Nixon seeking comment was not answered before press time.
Last month, 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart found in favor of Paul Latunski, who is the conservator for his brother Mark Latunski’s home and property. Following Mark Latunski being charged with the murder of Kevin Bacon in December 2019, his home was sold at auction in March 2020.
Stewart ruled Steven and Alex Deehl will be jointly liable for $906,933. Alex Deehl is himself liable for $41,204 in attorney fees.
Paul Latunski was named as the conservator for his brother’s property Feb. 26, 2020, immediately before a Shiawassee County Sheriff’s foreclosure auction of the property. The property was purchased at the auction by Steven Deehl’s son, Alex Deehl, on his behalf for just over $100,000.
Alex Deehl then entered the property, changed the locks, posted a notice of abandonment and changed the utilities into his name. Paul Latunski attempted to redeem the property, or pay the amount that Mark Latunski had fallen behind on the mortgage.
In Michigan, owners of foreclosed homes can negate a bank sale (“redeem”) by paying the purchase prices, plus fees, to the purchaser within a set period of time — typically six months, but sometimes as long as one year. If the property is considered abandoned, the period is 30 days.
Paul Latunski’s former attorney Justin English eventually submitted a “redemption” payment of $103,000 to the attorney for Steven Deehl, and the property was returned to Paul Latunski. However, the residence had suffered several break-ins and a significant amount of property was missing, and damages had occurred to the home while Alex Deehl was residing there. Paul Latunski later filed the civil suit seeking awards for damages.
Mark Latunski, who had owned the home and property, is being held in the Michigan Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline. He was initially found incompetent to stand trial for the December 2019 murder and mutilation of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon.
He pleaded guilty in October to the charges, later determined by Stewart to be first-degree murder, which in Michigan carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
