Duo ordered to pay Latunski conservator nearly $1M in civil suit files appeal

Argus-Press File Photo Paul Latunski, left, is questioned by attorney Curtis Zaleski, right during a civil trial.

LANSING — The attorney for Steven Deehl, who was ordered along with his son Alex Deehl, to pay Paul Latunski nearly $1 million as the result of a civil lawsuit in October, has filed an appeal with the Michigan State Court of Appeals.

According to online court records, attorney Ronald Nixon, of Kemp Klein Law Firm of Troy, filed the appeal Nov. 3. No further proceedings in the case have yet been scheduled.

