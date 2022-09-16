Latunski trial on track to move ahead

CORUNNA — The trial for accused murderer Mark Latunski appears to be on schedule to start next month, after 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart granted a prosecution motion to certify an out of state witness and obtain a subpoena from New York state.
James Carlsen, who traveled from New York to Michigan in October 2019 for several days to engage in role-playing and BDSM sexual acts, will now be subpoenaed to testify at Latunski’s murder and mutilation trial, which is slated to begin Oct. 18.
Carlsen, after being tied up by Latunski, fled the Tyrell Road residence and told police he believed he had been drugged. He later returned to Latunski’s home and stayed several days until his return bus ticket to New York was valid.
He eventually filed a federal civil lawsuit against Latunski, which claimed Latunski tied Carlsen down with locks, chains and leather straps, telling him “he wasn’t going anywhere.” Carlsen was able to cut himself loose from the restraints with a knife when Latunski was sleeping.
Carlsen said in the suit he was able to retrieve his cellphone and run down the road. He called police and they dropped him off at a nearby gas station where he called Latunski. No criminal charges were filed at the time of the incident, due to the encounter being consensual.
Latunski, 51, is charged with open murder and disinterment and mutilation of a human body in connection with the death of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek. Latunski allegedly met Bacon for a consensual sexual encounter and then killed him and consumed parts of his body on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day 2019 at Latunski’s Tyrell Road home in Bennington Township.
In Michigan, an open murder requires a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
