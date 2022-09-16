Latunski trial on track to move ahead

Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Abigail Tepper, left, is seen during a motion hearing Thursday in 35th Circuit Court in Corunna.

 Argus-Press Photo/Josh Champlin

CORUNNA — The trial for accused murderer Mark Latunski appears to be on schedule to start next month, after 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart granted a prosecution motion to certify an out of state witness and obtain a subpoena from New York state.

James Carlsen, who traveled from New York to Michigan in October 2019 for several days to engage in role-playing and BDSM sexual acts, will now be subpoenaed to testify at Latunski’s murder and mutilation trial, which is slated to begin Oct. 18.

