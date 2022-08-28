OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Council on Aging is offering the following programs and meals for Shiawassee County senior citizens for the week of Aug. 29.
SCOA has three centers in Shiawassee County, including its headquarters at 300 N. Washington St. in Owosso. SCOA can be reached at (989) 723-8875 or (877) 722-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Durand Senior, 8618 E. Lansing Road, can be reached at (989) 288-4122. Durand hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Morrice Senior Center, 101 W. Mason St., can be reached at (517) 625-4270. Morrice hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m.
The Owosso Senior Center is at 300 N. Washington St. in Owosso. Owosso hours are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lunch is served at noon Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. Lunch isserved Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Morrice.
Make lunch reservations with the center you will be eating at by 4:30 p.m. the prior day. Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3 for those 60 and older. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60.
All Centers: Closing at 2 p.m. Friday.
Owosso: Free hearing checks from 10 a.m. to noon Friday.
Morrice: Site committee meeting at at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Durand: Site committee meeting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.
Monday — Chicken alfredo, broccoli, fruit, roll
Tuesday — Meatloaf, baked potato, baked beans, fruit, pudding
Wednesday — Pork chops, mashed potatoes with gravy, carrots, fruit, roll
Thursday — Goulash, veggie, fruit, garlic toast
Friday — Polish sausage and kraut, potato salad, baked beans, fruit, strawberry shortcake
Durand and Morrice centers
Monday – Kielbasa with sauerkraut, redskin potatoes, grapes, roll
Tuesday — Cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato, onion petals, apple slices, pudding
Wednesday — Chicken salad sandwich, tossed salad with dressing, strawberries
Thursday — Pulled pork sandwich, macaroni salad, green beans, mixed fruit
Friday — Goulash with ground beef, broccoli, bread, blueberries
