City of Owosso to pursue demolition of partially collapsed Exchange Street building

Barricades are seen in front of 117 W. Exchange St. Tuesday.

 Argus-Press Photo/Aaron Bodus

OWOSSO — The City of Owosso is planning to seek a demolition order for a historic Downtown building after social media posts showing its partially collapsed roof made the rounds last week.

For now, the city maintains that the building, located at 117 W. Exchange St., does not imperil passersby.

