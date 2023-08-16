City of Owosso to pursue demolition of partially collapsed Exchange Street building

OWOSSO — The City of Owosso is planning to seek a demolition order for a historic Downtown building after social media posts showing its partially collapsed roof made the rounds last week.
For now, the city maintains that the building, located at 117 W. Exchange St., does not imperil passersby.
“We have no reason to believe the building poses a danger to those on the sidewalk or parking area,” Owosso City Manager Henne said in an emailed statement Tuesday.
Despite this, Henne said he ordered the city’s Department of Public Works to barricade the sidewalk and parking spaces in front of the structure as a “precautionary measure.” He said the barricades will likely remain up until the proper cleanup of debris by the owner and the shoring up of the building’s façade is complete.
City officials met with representatives from Acton Building Company, LLC, which owns the premises, on Monday.
Additionally, a structural engineer contracted by the city will issue an official opinion on the building’s safety and stability.
Henne admitted that the city was unaware of the roofing collapse until last week, owing to the lack of a vacant commercial building inspection program. He said city council is considering a change to this “very soon,” but did not elaborate on what such a program might entail or give a more definite timetable.
“Staff’s options are severely limited when a building sits vacant and unoccupied for years like this one did. Usually, occupied buildings require maintenance and upgrades to various systems so our inspectors are in and out regarding various building permits for such work. But if a building sits vacant and unoccupied with no permit applications during that time, the city has had no established program to gain access,” Henne said.
In his email, Henne detailed enforcement actions on the building dating to 2020. After nearly a 3-year period of city enforcement on the building pertaining to broken windows and loose façade features, the building was red tagged in June after Consumers Energy deemed the structure unsafe for workers during the search for a gas leak.
The source of the gas leak, as previously reported, was 119 W. Exchange St.
The building dates back to 1907. According to available records, it was originally a millinery (women’s hat maker). The building also formerly housed — at various points and on various floors — a sewing machine agency, a beauty salon, a gift shop, a chocolatier, a bridal store, a photography studio and the bar of the Owosso City Club.
Its most recent occupant was Beyond Consignment, which opened in 2012.
It has been owned by Acton since 2018.
Dave Acton, owner of Acton Building Company, LLC, could not be reached for comment.
