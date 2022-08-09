Showmanship
Novice
First Place: Aubrey DeMeritt
Second Place: Sawyer Benn
Third Place: Macey Van Vleet
Fourth Place: Savannah Benn
Fifth Place: Kaitlyn Cesal
Intermediate
First Place: Matthew Nichols
Second Place: Sophia Nichols
Third Place: Aubrey Rosser
Fourth Place: Taylor Throne
Fifth Place: Nathan Thomas
Junior
First Place: Wyatt Benn
Second Place: Brayden Cesal
Third Place: Lily Borrego
Fourth Place: Brady Butzler
Fifth Place: Audrey Turnwald
Senior
First Place: Ava Morrison
Second Place: Paige Nichols
Third Place: Abbey Angst
Fourth Place: Alana Thomas
Fifth Place: Emily Riley
Market Goats
Market Heavyweight
First Place: Brayden Cesal
Second Place: Sawyer Benn
Third Place: Savannah Benn
Lightweight
First Place: Kaitlyn Cesal
Second Place: Bailey Cummings
Third Place: Cory Johnston
Grand Champion Market Goat:
Brayden Cesal
Reserve Champion Market Goat:
Sawyer Benn
Grand Champion Homegrown Market Goat: Sawyer Benn
Reserve Champion Homegrown Market Goat: Savannah Benn
Boer Goats
Intermediate Doe Kid Born Mar. 1-31
First Place: Andrew Naranjo
Senior Doe Kid, Born Jan. 1-Dec. 31
First Place: Wyatt Benn
Second Place: Paul Hendzel
Third Place: Sophia Nichols
Unfreshened Yearling
First Place: Andrew Naranjo
Second Place: Wyatt Benn
Third Place: Sophia Nichols
Junior Champion Doe: Andrew Naranjo
Reserve Champion Doe: Wyatt Benn
Freshened Doe
First Place: Wyatt Benn
Second Place: Andrew Naranjo
Third Place: Sophia Nichols
Adult Doe (3-4 years)
First Place: Cory Johnston
Second Place: Cory Johnston
Adult Doe (5+ years)
First Place: Sophia Nichols
Senior Champion doe: Wyatt Benn
Reserve Champion Doe: Andrew Naranjo
Grand Champion Doe: Andrew Naranjo
Reserve Grand Champion Doe:
Wyatt Benn
Dam and Daughter: Sophia Nichols
Exhibitors Herd: Wyatt Benn
Best Bred and Owned: Andrew Naranjo
Pygmy Goats
Junior Doe Kid born After April 1
First Place: Calhoun Place
Intermediate Doe Kid Born March 1-31
First Place: Bryce Marquardt
Senior Doe Kid, Born Jan. 1-Dec. 31
First Place: Bryce Marquardt
Unfreshened Yearling
First Place: Vance Otto
Second Place: Vance Otto
Third Place: Aubrey Rosser
Junior Champion Doe: Vance Otto
Reserve Junior Champion: Vance Otto
Freshened Doe
First Place: Aubrey Rosser
Second Place: Aubrey Rosser
Third Place: Vance Otto
Adult Doe (3-5 years)
First Place: Savannah Oginsky
Second Place: Abbey Angst
Third Place: Vance Otto
Adult Doe (5+ years)
First Place: Vance Otto
Senior Champion Doe:
Savannah Oginsky
Reserve Senior Champion Doe:
Abbey Angst
Grand Champion Doe: Vance Otto
Reserve Grand Champion Doe:
Vance Otto
Dam and Daughter
First Place: Vance Otto
Exhibitors herd
First Place: Vance Otto
Second Place: Aubrey Rosser
Best Bred and Owned:
First Place: Vance Otto
Wether (1 & 2 year)
First Place: Nick Ferguson
Second Place: Easton Rosser
Wether (3-5 year)
First Place: Abbey Angst
Second Place: Grant Oginsky
Third Place: Taylor Throne
Wether (>5 year)
First Place: Aubrey Rosser
Second Place: Aubrey Rosser
Champion Wether: Abbey Angst
Reserve Champion Wether:
Aubrey Rosser
Dairy Goats
Best Udder of Show: Jacob Kast
Best Dairy Doe of Show: Jacob Kast
Best Junior Doe of Show: Nathan Thomas
Best Senior Doe of Show: Jacob Kast
Breed Champions
Alpine
Milker (2 year old)
First Place: Jacob Kast
Dry Doe
First Place: Ayden Drake
Second Place: Ayden Drake
Best Udder: Jacob Kast
Senior Champion Doe: Jacob Kast
Reserve Senior Champion Doe:
Ayden Drake
Junior Doe Kid Born After April 1
First Place: Jacob Kast
Yearling, Dry Doe
First Place: Jacob Kast
Junior Champion Doe: Jacob Kast
Reserve Junior Champion Doe:
Jacob Kast
Dam and Daughter: Jacob Kast
Members Herd: Jacob Kast
Produce of Dam: Jacob Kast
Best Bred and Owned: Jacob Kast
Nubian
Milker (2 years old)
First Place: Matthew Nichols
Second Place: Andrew Naranjo
Milker (4 years old)
First Place: Jacob Kast
Dry Doe
First Place: Ayla Drake
Second Place: Ayla Drake
Third Place: Grayson Maynard
Aged Milker
First Place: Andrew Naranjo
Second Place: Matthew Nichols
Best Udder: Jacob Kast
Senior Champion Doe: Jacob Kast
Reserve Senior Champion:
Matthew Nichols
Junior Doe Kid Born After April 1,
First Place: Jacob Kast
Intermediate Doe Kid Born Mar. 1-31
First Place: Jacob Siekierzynski
Second Place: Jacob Siekierzynski
Senior Doe Kid, Born Jan 1-Dec 31
First Place: Hudson Cleveland
Second Place: Hunter Cleveland
Yearling
First Place: Jacob Kast
Second Place: Matthew Nichols
Third Place: Ayla Drake
Junior Champion Doe: Jacob Kast
Reserve Junior Champion Doe:
Jacob Siekierzynski
Dam and Daughter: Jacob Kast
Members Herd: Jacob Kast
Produce of Dam: Andrew Naranjo
Best Bred and Owned: Jacob Kast
Nigerian Dwarf
Milker (2 years old)
First Place: Alana Thomas
Second Place: Paige Nichols
Milker (3 years old)
First Place: Nathan Thomas
Milker (4 years old)
First Place: Paige Nichols
Dry Doe
First Place: Aubrey DeMeritt
Second Place: Lily Borrego
Third Place: Audrey Turnwald
Aged Milker
First Place: Alana Thomas
Best Udder: Alana Thomas
Senior Champion Doe: Alana Thomas
Reserve Senior Champion Doe:
Alana Thomas
Junior Doe Kid Born After April 1
First Place: Nathan Thomas
Second Place: Paige Nichols
Third Place: Alana Thomas
Intermediate Doe Kid Born Mar. 1-31
First Place: Paige Nichols
Second Place: Sophia Nichols
Yearling
First Place: Alana Thomas
Second Place: Nathan Thomas
Third Place: Emily Riley
Junior Champion Doe: Nathan Thomas
Reserve Junior Champion Doe:
Alana Thomas
Dam and Daughter: Alana Thomas
Members Herd: Alana Thomas
Produce of Dam: Alana Thomas
Best Bred and Owned: Alana Thomas
Saanen
Dry Doe
First Place: Grayson Maynard
Senior Champion Doe: Grayson Maynard
Toggenburg
Aged Milker
First Place: Ava Morrison
Best Udder: Ava Morrison
Senior Champion Doe: Ava Morrison
Junior Doe Kid Born After April 1, Current Year
First Place: Ava Morrison
Second Place: Ava Morrison
Yearling
First Place: Ava Morrison
Junior Champion Doe: Ava Morrison
Reserve Junior Champion Doe:
Ava Morrison
Dam and Daughter: Ava Morrison
Members Herd: Ava Morrison
Produce of Dam: Ava Morrison
Best Bred and Owned: Ava Morrison
