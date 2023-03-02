OWOSSO — Blanche Cesal thought Wednesday’s trip to Nail Boutique and Salon in Downtown Owosso would just be her typical monthly nail treatment, but the boutique’s employees had other plans.

When she made her entrance Cesal was greeted, not just by her cosmetologist, Anne Flynn, but by a cheerful throng of friends and family — and Owosso Mayor Robert Teich Jr.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.