OWOSSO — Blanche Cesal thought Wednesday’s trip to Nail Boutique and Salon in Downtown Owosso would just be her typical monthly nail treatment, but the boutique’s employees had other plans.
When she made her entrance Cesal was greeted, not just by her cosmetologist, Anne Flynn, but by a cheerful throng of friends and family — and Owosso Mayor Robert Teich Jr.
What was all the hullabaloo about? Well, it just so happens that Cesal is turning 100 years old on Saturday and Nail Boutique couldn’t resist the chance to celebrate with her, serenading her with a joyful chorus of “Happy Birthday” when she walked in.
Cesal was speechless for several minutes upon realizing what had happened.
“I was overwhelmed. I couldn’t believe this,” she said afterward.
Cesal has been getting her nails done with Flynn for a shade over 27 years. Flynn said Cesal is in every month, like clockwork. She always comes sporting jewelry — usually rhinestones — and silk outfits of bright, shiny colors, Flynn said.
Cesal’s favorite color is purple, which a number of Nail Boutique employees made it a point of wearing Wednesday.
“She’s a hoot,” Flynn said. “She’s a ray of sunshine and always smiling.”
Cesal said she’s known Flynn for so long that Flynn was expecting her first baby when the two meet. Said baby will turn 27 years old in August.
Cesal lives in Corunna and was married to her husband, Jerry, for 42 years. She had five children, three of whom she’s outlived. Seventy-year-old daughter Debra Newman brought Cesal to her appointment.
“She’s very positive, she tries to see the best in everybody and everybody’s her friend. Everybody seems to know her and remember her personality,” Newman said.
Cesal holds the distinction of being one of Corunna High School’s first-ever cheerleaders. She was a cheerleader from 1937 to 1941.
Newman says that Cesal kept telling her she couldn’t believe she was going to be 100. Asked what she thought about turning triple digits, Cesal said: “I think it’s awesome.”
