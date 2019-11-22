Each week, The Argus-Press publishes a list of luncheons, dinners and other events to be conducted as fundraisers.
Events must include a specific nonprofit beneficiary of the funds to be included in this list.
People responsible for such an open-to-the-public event should submit information to The Argus-Press by the Wednesday before publication of this column, which usually runs on Friday. If you have questions, call The Argus-Press during weekday business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at (989) 725-5136.
SHIAWASSEE-OWOSSO KIWANIS FLAGS OVER SHIAWASSEE PROJECT is launching to benefit an all-inclusive playground, a $110,000 addition to Owosso’s Bentley Park. A $40 annual donation will include a U.S. flag along with installation and removal for Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day/ Sept. 11 and Veterans Day. The playground addition is for those that otherwise cannot play on traditional equipment and non-protective surfaces. Call Doug Edwards (989) 277-7214, Bob Hardy (989) 277-5173, Ed Hildebrant (517) 525-1651 or Brent Singer (989) 436-1075.
THE BYRON PTA is hosting a holiday bazaar from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. today in the high school cafeteria. The cost is $2 per person and includes two raffle tickets.
THE ST. MARY ALTAR SOCIETY is hosting feather Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Parish Hall, 509 N. Main St. in Morrice. Win chickens, turkeys and even a ham. Doors open at 6 p.m. There will be 12 games of Bingo and four special games. The cost is $8 for four cards or $10 for six. Additional cards are $2 each. Special Bingos are extra to play. Concessions will be available to purchase.
THE MEMORIAL HEALTHCARE Foundation will be participating in the Shiawassee Giving Tuesday campaign Dec. 3. It is selling four different size poinsettia plants with six color options. You may order a plant for yourself and buy one for a patient of Memorial Healthcare who is receiving chemo or infusion treatments, a resident of Long Term Care or a patient in the hospice program. The poinsettia sale begins Oct. 28. Plants will be available for pick up on Dec. 3 at the Foundation office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit memorial-healthcare.org or memorialhealthcare.org/foundation for the ordering form or call (989) 729-4675 for ordering information or to request an order form.
CHARLIE’S ANGELS second Christmas craft show is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at the VFW Hall, 519 S. Chipman St. in Owosso. Proceeds go to Relay For Life 2020. There will be hourly drawings, and lunch will be available for purchase.
ST. JOHN’S is conducting a Christmas sock driver now through Dec. 17. Socks, gloves and other clothing will be collected and then distributed at the annual Christmas party from noon to 3 p.m. at the church. The church also is seeking cookies, new or used books, puzzle and other gift items. For more information, email Lisa Cooper at ldeddencooper@gmail.com.
