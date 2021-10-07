Rotary donates to Friends

OWOSSO — The Owosso Rotary Club continued its decade-long sponsorship of the Friends of the Shiawassee River’s Adopt-A-River program Wednesday with a donation.
During a meeting at The Armory, Rotary Club President Barbara BakerOmerod presented Friends Executive Director Kirk Riley with a $1,000 “big check” to support work in Harmon Patridge Park, which features the river running alongside it.
“We applaud Rotary’s decades-long stewardship of the Shiawassee River, and we are grateful to have Rotary’s support throughout our 25 years as an organization,” Riley said in a news release. “Rotary’s sponsorship of the Adopt-A-River program will help protect the river in the years going forward.”
The Owosso Rotary Club has conducted a river cleanup in the area of Harmon Patridge Park nearly every year since 1968. In addition, Rotary has helped build three pavilions at the park, one at the north end and two near the parking lot.
For Rotary’s 100th anniversary, Owosso club members planted 100 trees and hosted an Earth Day event with the Friends in the park. The event included a demonstration project by the Friends’ Stream Team to gauge the health of the river and the park.
