OWOSSO — Retirees of Johnson Controls are holding a meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Owosso VFW to discuss whether to accept a settlement offer, and are asking former employees and their spouses to attend.
The meeting is related to spouses of retirees potentially not receiving a $5,100 death benefit, which was guaranteed in collective bargaining. The group is conferring with a UAW lawyer about the subject.
The Owosso VFW is located at 519 S. Chipman. For more information, call Karen Horn at (989) 277-6674 or Jack Ebe at (989) 721-5326.
