CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners has set a public hearing on increasing the number of county road commissioners from three to five.
At the panel’s regular meeting Thursday, the vote was 6-1 in favor of holding the hearing. Commissioner Gary Holzhausen voted against the proposal.
The hearing is set for 5 p.m. Oct. 10 in the Surbeck Building during the commission’s regular monthly meeting.
Some commissioners have said they hope the public hearing will draw residents and government officials, including road commissioners, to state their views on an expanded panel or any other concerns related to the road commission.
In July, some county commissioners expressed concern about a $10,000 annual salary increase given to road commission Managing Director Brent Friess, taking him from $89,513 up to $99,513. Some county commissioners have reported constituents complaining about the road commission.
Commissioner Brandon Marks has noted the three road commissioners make decisions on a $13-million budget, while the county commission’s seven-member panel manages a $16-million budget.
Road commissioners have said they had increased Friess’ salary up to where a wage study said it should be, following several years of him receiving no salary hikes.
