CALEDONIA TWP. — A home in the 3800 block of East Copas Road is a total loss after a fire tore through the structure Sunday.
Six area fire departments were called to the 3893 E. Copas Road home around 6 p.m. Sunday with reports of smoke and flames pouring out of the structure.
Firefighters from Owosso, Venice, Vernon and Hazelton townships, as well as Owosso city and Corunna-Caledonia, were called to the scene.
No other details were available as of press time.
