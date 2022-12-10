Ovid Police Chief Rousseau destined for career in law enforcement

Courtesy PhotoOvid Police Chief Lisa Rousseau poses beside her cruiser.

OVID — As a woman in a career field dominated by men, Lisa Rousseau has had to do a fair amount of paddling to stay afloat — “The glass ceiling has been very real for the majority of my career,” she said — but she’s managed to cover a fair amount of distance in spite of any disadvantageous headwinds.

Now, as the City of Ovid’s police chief since early September, Rousseau is plying the sea in a ship she captains for the first time.

