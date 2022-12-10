Ovid Police Chief Rousseau destined for career in law enforcement

OVID — As a woman in a career field dominated by men, Lisa Rousseau has had to do a fair amount of paddling to stay afloat — “The glass ceiling has been very real for the majority of my career,” she said — but she’s managed to cover a fair amount of distance in spite of any disadvantageous headwinds.
Now, as the City of Ovid’s police chief since early September, Rousseau is plying the sea in a ship she captains for the first time.
Running a department of any size never struck Rousseau as particularly likely — “I never thought I would see this opportunity,” Rousseau said over a recent lunch at Ovid’s Eatery 121 — but whether in charge or not, there was hardly ever a question that she would puruse a career in law enforcement.
A St. Johns native, Rousseau’s father was a member of a Clinton County Sherriff’s Office posse, giving her the bug at a tender age.
And then there was an incident in the summer preceding her high school debut, in which her neighborhood was plagued by a petty thief purloining women’s undergarments.
Rousseau puzzled out who the culprit was and waited for him strike at her own residence. She hid and was able to catch him in the act, complete with a cache of stolen goods.
“I remember jumping up and down and saying, ‘I caught him!’,” she recalled. “I felt good that the women in the neighborhood could stop stressing.”
After graduating from St. Johns High School, Rousseau headed to Traverse City for an associate’s degree from Northwestern Michigan College in criminal justice, followed by a bachelor’s in the same discipline from Olivet College.
She began her official law enforcement career with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department, spending 10 years as a corrections officer with the county jail. She earned a promotion to sergeant during her tenure there.
She then moved back downstate and completed the 81st Mid-Michigan Police Academy at Lansing Community College in 2007.
Rousseau signed on with the Eaton Rapids Police Department after this. Her time in the small community south of Lansing was marred by a federal lawsuit alleging sexual harassment from colleagues, which was eventually settled.
By nature, Rousseau said she is a particular type of police officer.
“I’ve been the kind of officer who has uncovered corruption or reported it,” she said.
“I’ve never been the person who went along to get along. When someone brings the fight to you, you have no choice except to push back.”
Her career stops have also included Lake Odessa and Lansing Community College, where she continues to teach at the Mid-Michigan Police Academy. She also teaches criminal justice to Clinton County RESA students in St. Johns.
Ovid Mayor William Lasher said he was impressed during the interview process by her experience and her empathy, and has been just as pleased with her ability to recruit two new officers to the department.
“I think that’s a wonderful thing. Finding officers is hard for any department,” he said.
Lasher says her tenure thus far as the top cop has been “very positive. Residents like how the police are doing things, and that’s a very positive thing for our residents.”
