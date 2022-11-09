CORUNNA — Two incumbent members of the Corunna School Board will retain their seats following Tuesday’s general election, while two others were sent packing.
Newcomers Ashley Rathbun and Jamie Nichols will join the board after they finished as two of the top four vote-getters at 1,931 and 1,493 votes, respectively, in Tuesday’s election.
Also landing in the top four were current board president Jennifer Strauch and current board secretary Dennis Braid.
Braid finished second overall with 1,782 votes, followed by Strauch with 1,697.
Voted off the board were current board trustees Troy Crowe and Jan Ray. Crowe received 1,423 votes and Ray tallied 1,108 votes. Prospective board member David Banas came in seventh.
