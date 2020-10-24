SHIAWASSEE AREA — In a rematch of their 2018 race, congressional incumbent John Moolenaar, R-Midland, will face off against Jerry Hilliard, D-Mt. Pleasant, in the Nov. 3 election to determine who will represent Michigan’s 4th Congressional District for a two-year term.
In 2018, Moolenaar defeated Hilliard 178,510 (62.6 percent) to 106,540 (37.4 percent).
The district encompasses much of central Michigan, from Big Rapids through Mount Pleasant and Midland and includes Shiawassee County.
Moolenaar, 59, who was uncontested in the August Republican primary, is seeking his fourth congressional term. He served in the Michigan House of Representatives representing District 98 from 2002-08, and as the Michigan State Senate District 36 representative from 2011-15. Moolenaar was first elected to congress in 2015.
“Right now, the most important issue (facing the district) is defeating the virus and helping Michigan workers and small businesses recover and rebuild. There was a strong economy before the pandemic with low unemployment, and in some cases, the number of jobs available was higher than the number of people looking for work. We need to rebuild the economy so that all Michigan workers can pursue good-paying job opportunities. We also need to help small businesses. Small businesses are crucial to so many of the communities in Shiawassee County,” Moolenaar said.
Moolenaar said he will work to implement policies that will help those in need, including a $2,000 tax credit for working families, forgivable loans for small businesses and funding for job-training programs in skilled trades.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Hope College in 1983, before receiving a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University.
Moolenaar worked at Dow Chemical, and later was director of the Small Business Center for the Middle Michigan Development Corporation, as well as a school administrator.
“In the last two years, I have helped pass the (United States-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement), bringing business opportunities back to Michigan and opening new markets for our farmers,” Moolenaar said via email. “I also worked across the aisle to secure more funding to protect Michigan’s Great Lakes. If you trust me to continue being your representative in Congress, I will keep being a voice for Michigan.”
Moolenaar is a member of the House Appropriations Committee. He voted against the impeachment of President Donald Trump when it was before the House in December 2019.
Hilliard defeated Anthony Feig in the Democratic primary in August, gathering 26,577 (54.1 percent) to 22,568 (45.9 percent).
Several emails to Hilliard seeking comment were not returned.
According to his website, Hilliard wants to increase the minimum wage, invest in educational programs, technology infrastructure, and supports universal healthcare. He supports environmental protections for the Great Lakes, protect and improve Social Security, protect civil right for LGBTQ persons, and supports “common sense gun policy.”
Hilliard was born in Midland, and graduated from Central Michigan University in 1974, earning a bachelor’s degrees in business education, physical education and biology. He also received master’s degrees from the University of Michigan-Flint in 2007 and sports administration from CMU.
Additionally, Hilliard has worked as adjunct faculty at Lansing Community College, a public school teacher in Centreville, Virginia, and taught economics and business at Mid-Michigan Community College. He also worked for Nabisco from 1980-92.
“I am running to be a public servant for our 4th Congressional District of Michigan,” Hilliard’s official campaign Facebook page states. “My main goals are to truly represent our citizens in our U.S. House and rebuild the middle class through sound progressive economic policy and compassion.”
According to a candidate survey Hilliard completed for ballotpedia.com, Hilliard is against term limits.
“I am from Michigan, we adopted term limits and went from one of the most transparent state governments to one of the least,” Hilliard wrote. “It has certainly failed in Michigan. I would not recommend it to other states or the nation.”
Previously, Hilliard told The Argus-Press climate change is a problem that affects everything else.
“The climate crisis underlies everything we do in Michigan and the 4th Congressional District; fixing it is vital to our future health, economic growth and stability and general well being,” he said in July. “One person can’t fix it by themselves. It will take everyone working together to fix this problem.”
He also pointed to income inequality as an issue.
“Rebuilding the middle class is my main economic goal. Our economy is out of balance. In less than 10 years, the U.S. is on track to have its first trillionaire, with more to come. At the same time, the standard of living is going down for more than half the population,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.