SHIAWASSEE AREA — Republican incumbent Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, and Democratic challenger Andrea Kelly Garrison made their case for the 85th District House seat Tuesday, outlining their respective priorities for the two-year term just a week ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
The two candidates discussed their motivations for office, as well as ways they would assist area businesses, and the 85th District as a whole, with the ongoing coronavirus response during the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Topics @ Twelve meeting, conducted remotely via Zoom. Each candidate was allowed 10 minutes for an opening statement, followed by three rounds of questions and answers.
The winner of the Nov. 3 general election will serve two years in the Michigan House of Representatives. Should Frederick be reelected, this would be his final term because of term limits.
The 85th District includes all of Shiawassee County, and Brady, Brant, Chapin, Chesaning, Fremont, Jonesfield, Lakefield, Maple Grove, Marion and Richland townships in Saginaw County.
In her opening remarks Tuesday, Garrison said her focus is on “uniting and not fighting” amid the coronavirus.
“Right now our community needs a unifying voice in Lansing who will bring together the whole community to work with, not against the governor through this difficult pandemic period,” Garrison said. “I dive right in, I’m not afraid to stand up for what’s right. I’m part of your community now and I want to fight for you in Lansing.”
Garrison, the granddaughter of former Michigan Gov. Harry F. Kelly, has spent the bulk of her professional career working in the nonprofit sector, including with MichBio. She currently works at Ultra Consultants, for which she assists U.S. manufacturers and distributors in upgrading and modernizing their critical business systems.
It’s that experience, she said, that has given her the tools to affect change.
“I strongly believe that Shiawassee County has everything we need to succeed,” Garrison said. “We have hard working, resourceful, caring people, a beautiful river, historic towns, farm fields, dining, arts, schools and so much more going for us — all we need to do is pivot back to encourage ourselves to have more teamwork, ingenuity and resourcefulness and together with a vision (we can) help our county build on its strengths.”
“I personally know how to embrace change,” she continued. “I’ve spent the last three years working with manufacturers around the United States and I’ve been helping them to modernize and transform themselves, and there’s a methodology. You start by looking at your current state, you talk to all the stakeholders, you see all the issues, and then you imagine your desired future state and you see where your opportunities are, where you need to grow. Then you present a plan to the company or the county.”
Prior to his election to the Legislature in 2016, Frederick, an Owosso native, served as a legislative staff member for 14 years in the Michigan House and Senate. Frederick served on the Owosso City Council for nine years, seven as mayor.
Frederick defeated Democrat Anthony Karhoff, Libertarian Roger Snyder and U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Matthew Shepard in the 2016 election and was reelected to the seat in 2018, earning approximately 61.79 percent of the vote over Democratic challenger Eric Sabin.
Tuesday, Frederick acknowledged that while collaboration with those across the aisle is important, there are also times when a legislator needs to take a stand. He pointed to his second term as an example.
“I had to advocate for the restoration of critical rural services funding that had been vetoed by the governor, including rural health care delivery and secondary road patrol support, so there’s a chance for collaboration but you also have to stand tall for the needs of your district,” Frederick said. “We’d also been denied emergency funding for the tornado response effort that we had in the southeast part of the county — that had to be placed in the budget in a different way and was successfully done.”
Moving forward, Frederick said his primary focus right now is on integrating certainty, predictability and transparency in the state’s virus response.
“I feel like there’s a disconnect in our population,” he said. “There’s a lot more potential for entities here locally to move forward safely, but the centralized mandates from the state really prevented a lot of those conversations.”
With respect to helping business owners in a post-pandemic reality, Garrison said modernization is key.
“I’ve seen firsthand that businesses that embrace technology are already surviving the pressures of the coronavirus,” Garrison said. “It is imperative to our county that we build the internet infrastructure to modernize to support the jobs of the 21st century and at the same time we need to build a stronger system for health care, elder care and child care that will help businesses attract and sustain the hardworking, responsible employees you need to grow.”
“To me, the best thing we can do is establish an ongoing COVID response plan that actually is fully transparent, that’s predictable as to what progress we’re making, establishes clear metrics that people can follow daily to know how this county’s doing compared to other counties and create a sense of activity within the community where we all are taking part in the response rather than serving more as passive actors waiting for the next announcement,” Frederick responded.
“Some of these retail businesses I’ve talked to, foot traffic is down 70 percent, so you can have all the well wishes you want as a business owner, but until consumer sentiment turns, you’re finished. The only way that I see we move forward with increased consumer sentiment is to finally put some lines down about what best practices are and start reassuring people about the safe status of some of these areas where they would travel.”
If elected, Garrison said her priorities would include strengthening the opportunities for debt free college and skilled training programs, addressing wastewater plant issues along the Shiawassee River, reforming the educational system to increase funding and help students left behind, and making health insurance more accessible and affordable.
“I promise to serve you boldly, diligently and do my best to help our district during these trying times, and to work with the governor and the legislature to take bold actions that are going to be necessary to come out of this period stronger,” she said.
Frederick said his focus, if reelected, will remain on the ongoing pandemic response. He also acknowledged challenges students are facing amid the pandemic.
“There’s an immediate need for a supplemental budget to close out this year and moving into next year’s budget to support the education needs of these students that are in dire need of remediation,” Frederick said, adding he would like to re-evaluate the per pupil funding formula to better accommodate struggling students.
