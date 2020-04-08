Local firm offers signs to support workers

OWOSSO TWP. — Shattuck Specialty Advertising, in collaboration with the United Way, is offering yard signs to show support for frontline workers currently serving in the community.
“These essential individuals in health care, grocery stores, trucking, public safety and many other areas are working tirelessly to help keep basic services available as we fight the COVID-19 virus,” said Mo Shattuck, president of Shattuck Specialty Advertising. “We need to make sure they know they are appreciated for their efforts. We have partnered with the United Way in an effort to not only recognize these individuals but to help the community as well.”
Twenty percent of the proceeds from sign sales will go to the Shiawassee County Essential Needs Fund. The fund has been established to provide financial assistance for essential needs in Shiawassee County.
“Dollars collected through the new fund will be given to the Shiawassee Emergency Operations Center for distribution through a community-led process,” United Way officials said in a prepared statement.
Signs can be purchased by contacting Shattuck Specialty Advertising at (989) 723-2491 or at frontlineworkers.itemorder.com.
The cost is $15 each. Due to social distancing guidelines, prepayment is required by credit/debit card.
People will be contacted when signs are available.
