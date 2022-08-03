Republican Daylen Howard and Democrat Sam Singh easily defeated their primary opponents for the 28th District state senate seat Tuesday and will face each other in November’s general election.

Howard, 27, beat Madhu Anderson 13,275 to 9,516 votes (58.25%-41.75%) on the Republican side. Howard, an Owosso resident, initially said he would seek the 71st state house seat, but switched to the senate race in late March.

