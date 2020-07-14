CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Economic and Physical Development and Finance and Administration committees Monday advanced the new county coordinator contract for further consideration.
The committees’ scheduled discussion of Brian Boggs’ contract for the Committee of the Whole meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Boggs, who was appointed to the position on an interim basis in April, and commissioners Brandon Marks, Jeremy Root and John Plowman negotiated a tentative contract that would install the longtime Durand City Council member as the permanent part-time county coordinator.
Former Shiawassee County coordinator Mike Herendeen was terminated in April, and Boggs was named as his interim replacement without discussion during a virtual Board of Commissioners meeting. Commissioners unanimously named Boggs interim coordinator.
The Economic and Physical Development Committee also advanced a resolution to consider the Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) Program.
The program allows property owners to finance energy improvement costs up-front, and pay back the costs over time through a voluntary property tax assessment.
