OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Prevention Network (SPN) is hosting a drug take back event in conjunction with National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The national event is Oct. 24. The Shiawassee Prevention Network event is from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Catholic Charities, 1480 N. M-52.
The local drive-thru event offers the chance to drop off unwanted prescriptions in a red container provided. There will be free swag and resources given to all who participate.
Needles or liquids can’t be accepted.
People may also drop off unused or unwanted prescription medications year-round at any of the following locations in Shiawassee County:
n Corunna — Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office lobby
n Durand —City hall lobby
n Owosso — Owosso Memorial Healthcare lobby
n Owosso — Owosso Public Safety lobby
n Perry — City Hall lobby
Don’t flush pills or liquid medication down a toilet; contact a pharmacy for proper disposal of liquid medication.
