Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Windy. Some showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 33F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Windy. Some showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 33F. SSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%.