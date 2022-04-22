CORUNNA — If members of the Shiawassee Board of Commissioners thought the controversy involving its use of American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) funds had simmered, they were treated to a dose of reality at Thursday’s meeting.
“This ARPA money is getting to be a real circus,” said county resident Jeff Reed. “There’s nobody watching how you spend this money. Basically, I’d spend the money, because you’re not going to get caught. Everybody’s throwing around money and everything like a drunk to a cheap bottle of wine.”
Reed said he is running for the District 5 seat on the Shiawassee Board of Commissioners, a spot currently held by Republican Brad Howard. Reed said he would do the job “for free.”
ARPA is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package to speed up the United States’ recovery from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recession. It was signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021.
The Shiawassee Board made plenty of headlines in July 2021 when it voted in a closed session to give $65,000 in ARPA funds to county employees as bonuses, including $25,000 in “hazard pay” to then-chairman Jeremy Root. Root resigned in January amidst a sexting scandal that the Argus-Press has previously reported on where he was accused of sending inappropriate texts to a woman while offering her a county job.
Later in July 2021, the commissioners receiving money paid it back after attorney Phil Ellison filed a lawsuit alleging the committee had violated the Open Meetings Act.
One issue brought up by Vernon Township resident Paula Brooks was that the board doesn’t specify on its agendas when ARPA funds are used.
“I found it rather interesting that so much of the ARPA money had already been spent or encumbered. What happened to more public forums to discuss the ARPA uses, as was stated (on September 22, 2021)? Even when it has been spent, it hasn’t been identified on the agenda as ARPA (funded). I would like to see the public informed of how the money is being spent,” Brooks said.
Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1, questioned why ARPA funds weren’t on the agendas, but County Coordinator Dr. Brian Boggs said “this information is published on our website.”
Current Chairman Gregory Brodeur, R-District 2, said that the money is being used to address the county’s “dire financial straits.”
“We are in a serious financial situation - this county is tens of millions of dollars in debt. I’d love to take the (ARPA) money and play Santa Claus to everybody’s projects around the county, but I think the prudent thing to do is to take this and spend it on county needs that will pull us back from the financial brink, and we are doing that with this money. These things keep me up at night,” Brodeur said.
(1) comment
Dire financial needs? The county is inept and corrupt, led by a bunch of of clowns. Everyone of them need to be thrown out of office.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.