Fundraising event announced to support veterans facility

BANCROFT — A plan to renovate a former elementary school in Bancroft into a 34-bed home for military veterans in need or at risk of being homeless is marching forward with an upcoming fundraiser.
A wine and cheese fundraiser for Welcome Home Veterans is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 7 at the former Wilbur Bills Elementary School, 251 Prior Road in Bancroft.
In addition to wine and cheese, the event will feature tunes by the Never Too Old jazz band, a silent auction and speakers State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, U.S. Congressman John Moolenaar, R-Midland, State Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Potterville, Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Jeff Deason, and Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President/CEO Justin Horvath.
Tickets run $35 each, $65 per couple or $300 to sponsor a table of eight, and can be purchased by calling (989) 723-3807 or (989) 277-9292.
“It’s our first annual wine and cheese party here on the premises,” Welcome Home Veterans President Kimberly Bowen said during a meeting of the fundraising committee Tuesday at the old school facility. “We’re having it in the old gym, but we’ll have decorations and turn down the lights, so it’s going to be as elegant as it can be with a gymnasium.”
Drawings of the renovation plans will be on display, and fundraiser guests will have the opportunity to view the “before picture” — what the building looks like pre-renovations — and how much work lies ahead, Bowen said.
Area sponsors are helping with the event, with Main Beverage providing wine, Pinconning Cheese Company providing cheese, the Durand VFW transferring its liquor license to Welcome Home Veterans for the day and L&L Tent Rentals supplying tables and chairs.
The Comstock Inn and Convention Center cut the group a “great deal” on linens, Bowen said.
It’s going to take the support of the whole community and beyond — not to mention all-important federal grants — for Bowen’s vision of a residential facility for vets in need to become a reality. The renovations to the old school building alone are expected to cost $2.5 million.
That amount doesn’t include the costs of the second and third phases of the project, a medical facility and apartment building for veterans, all to be located on the school’s 15 acres.
Bowen said her awareness about the plight of veterans was raised after a Mr. Owosso campaign she managed. Proceeds went to a scholarship fund honoring the late U.S. Army Pfc. Shane Cantu of Owosso, who died in 2012 from wounds sustained during an insurgent attack in Afghanistan.
Bowen said a number of people reached out to her with stories about veterans being exploited and abused. She felt compelled to do something to help. As the owner of Welcome Home assisted living center in Owosso, she realized she was uniquely qualified to provide housing for some of the nation’s forgotten heroes.
She noted 22 American veterans commit suicide every day. In Detroit, there are 19,000 homeless people and one third are veterans. Out of the homeless vets, half are Vietnam vets.
Bowen established Welcome Home Veterans as a 501(c)(3) charity in 2015, and purchased the closed Wilbur Bills building the following year. She and the organization’s board of directors and volunteers have been getting the word out and raising money for the cause.
The group has presented a variety of fundraisers, ranging from concerts to golf outings to euchre tournaments. They have collected about $100,000 to date, Welcome Home Veterans Treasurer Robert Hardy said.
But costs add up even as the building sits empty. The expense to maintain the school building is $15,000 per year, Bowen said.
Welcome Home Veterans board members include Daniel Vela, a U.S. Marine veteran who served in Afghanistan and Iraq. Vela is a professional peer support counselor for veterans, and aims to use his expertise to help residents at Welcome Home Veterans.
“Peer support means veterans are learning from each other,” Vela said. “The older generation can teach the younger one.”
In-house healing will be supported, he said, by such activities as gardening on the premises, caring for plants in planned greenhouses, taking care of cats and dogs who live in a barn, woodworking and bicycling.
Board member Ken Cushman said he hopes to help veterans develop marketable skills through vocational training, and possibly run an entrepreneur program at Welcome Home Veterans.
In the meantime, as an expert in California works on federal grant applications for the residential facility, Bowen and supporters are keeping their eye on the prize.
“There’s such a need, and I’m passionate about that need,” Bowen said. “My heart aches over those 22 vets who kill themselves every day. This project is purpose-driven — we want to help, not only veterans in Shiawassee County but from across mid-Michigan.
“We just have to presevere and be strong and have a backbone,” she continued. “The naysayers will always be there. We have to fight the stigmas about post-traumatic stress disorder and educate people, and they will understand.”
The Welcome Home Veterans project is seeking donations and volunteers. To donate, visit the group’s Facebook page and push the “donate” button. For details about the organization, visit whvusa.org.
