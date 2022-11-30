Trial of Morrice man charged with CSC gets underway

Argus-Press Photo/Josh Champlin The 35th Circuit Court room is shown during the opening day of the trial for Timothy Shively.

The Argus-Press

CORUNNA — The jury trial for a Morrice man accused of attempting to meet a 15-year-old for a sexual encounter began Tuesday morning in 35th Circuit Court, and continued with the testimony of several witnesses.

