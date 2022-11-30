Trial of Morrice man charged with CSC gets underway

The Argus-Press
CORUNNA — The jury trial for a Morrice man accused of attempting to meet a 15-year-old for a sexual encounter began Tuesday morning in 35th Circuit Court, and continued with the testimony of several witnesses.
Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 1:27 pm
CORUNNA — The jury trial for a Morrice man accused of attempting to meet a 15-year-old for a sexual encounter began Tuesday morning in 35th Circuit Court, and continued with the testimony of several witnesses.
Timothy Shively is charged with child sexually abusive commercial activity, accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime, all felonies.
The charges arise from a May 20 Shiawassee Human Oppression Team (SHOT) “decoy” operation, in which a supposedly 15-year-old girl posted an online ad for sexual services.
During jury selection, two prospective jurors were dismissed because they worked in child care, and one was excused after saying, “Why even go on one of those sites” during the voir dire (preliminary examination) phase of juror selection.
The jury was finalized and selected shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday, which was followed by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart giving the jury its instructions. With an alternate, the jury is comprised of four men and nine women.
In his opening statement, Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Michael Szappan said that the decoy operation caught Shively attempting to meet the nonexistent 15-year-old for a sexual encounter.
Defense attorney Nicholas Bostic opened by telling jurors that his client believed he was chatting online with a 19-year-old woman, and not a teenage girl.
In fact, the “decoy,” who is an employee of Shiawassee County Central Dispatch, was 23 at the time of the operation.
Shiawassee County Sheriff Det./Lt. Keith Hansen testified first Tuesday afternoon. He said that he was the SHOT operational commander, and that Shively was arrested when he arrived at a Bennington Township residence on Ruess Road and attempted to open the door.
Testimony continued through the end of the business day Tuesday, before Stewart stopped proceedings, and the trial was scheduled to resume this morning.
According to online court records, Shively was charged in June, but was not arraigned until July. Shively pleaded not guilty at his arraignment before Shiawassee County Magistrate Mike Herendeen.
Shively’s case was bound over to circuit court Aug. 19, and he previously rejected a plea agreement offered by prosecutors.
