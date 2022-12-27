OWOSSO — City of Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne said a water main that experienced a break on Saturday should be reactivated today.

Although he wasn’t sure the exact time, Henne said the break occured Saturday afternoon, and left approximately 15 to 20 homes in Owosso on or near Huggins Street with reduced water pressure. The main involved is part of a private line owned by the Steam Railroading Institute, according to a Facebook post Saturday evening by the City of Owosso’s official Facebook page. A later post stated that Great Lakes Central hired a contractor to excavate the water main, which required the removal of portions of the railroad in the impacted area, which was near the SRI.

