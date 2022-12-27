OWOSSO — City of Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne said a water main that experienced a break on Saturday should be reactivated today.
Although he wasn’t sure the exact time, Henne said the break occured Saturday afternoon, and left approximately 15 to 20 homes in Owosso on or near Huggins Street with reduced water pressure. The main involved is part of a private line owned by the Steam Railroading Institute, according to a Facebook post Saturday evening by the City of Owosso’s official Facebook page. A later post stated that Great Lakes Central hired a contractor to excavate the water main, which required the removal of portions of the railroad in the impacted area, which was near the SRI.
Henne said that a bypass valve to divert the flow of water from the main under repairs was used so the homes affected still had water. He said the water pressure never dropped below 20 pound-force per square inch, which would’ve required the city to issue a boil water advisory for the homes impacted.
Initially, it looked like the City of Owosso would’ve been forced to issue a boil water advisory today. Henne said that the Michigan Department of the Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) had received “bad information” from an unknown source that the main’s pressure had fallen below 20 PSI, which would’ve required the city to conduct bacterial testing on the affected water lines.
Henne said the city’s initial attempts to reach EGLE to clarify the situation were unsuccessful with a 72-hour deadline looming at noon today, but said the necessary contact was made at approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday.
EGLE, Great Lakes Central and the SRI could not be reached for comment before press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.