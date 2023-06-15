CORUNNA — After nearly half an hour of discussion, the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners approved a lease agreement with Motorola for the construction of a new radio tower Wednesday.
The board approved the agreement in a 5-1 vote, allowing construction of a tower on M-21 in Owosso Township near Sherman Road.
It is hoped that this new tower will help facilitate emergency communications.
Shiawassee County Central Dispatch Lt. Angela Norling said Wednesday that with only one radio tower currently in the county, communication issues among first responders consistently arise. She said Owosso Township was an ideal location for the new radio tower because of the county’s higher populations in the Owosso and Corunna areas.
“We’ve noticed over the past couple of years a lot of our first responders — police, fire and EMS — are having issues communicating on their radios back to dispatch, and it’s creating an officer safety issue or a safety issue in general,” Norling said. “We were seeing a lot of issues in the Owosso area in general — whether it’s the city or the township — and Corunna, and we started looking at where our heavy population is, where we’re having the most issues at transmitting with the radio. Putting the tower in the Owosso Township area is going to help the centralized area of the county.”
Most of the commissioners’ discussion Wednesday centered around the tower’s financing, as the lease agreement will cost — including what Norling said was about a 4.5% interest rate — nearly $3.5 million of 911-allocated money over the next 10 years. Norling said Central Dispatch will put down a $500,000 deposit at the signing of the lease, with annual payments of nearly $293,000 for the next decade.
The county’s central dispatch funding mostly comes from a surcharge on all devices capable of contacting 911.
“I stretched it out this way over the next 10 years so in the event something major happens, we still have that available fund balance. We’re allowed to pay additional on the annual payments to pay it off early, which I plan on doing at no penalty,” Norling explained during the discussion.
Board Chairman Greg Brodeur said there was financial pressure on the board to take action, because the cost would have increased by about $250,000 if the board had waited another month, without considering the possibility interest rates might climb if the board waited years down the road to approve funding.
“We’d have to be careful we didn’t have to find ourselves in a year or two going into a high-interest market and borrow money for more than the (4.5%) that’s being paid, which seems a fairly low rate right now,” Brodeur said. “We’d be sorry if we had to go borrow money in two or three years at 7 or 8%.”
There was some discussion, prompted by a suggestion from Commissioner Cindy Garber, that the central dispatch board make a larger first payment, which will be due in approximately a year. County Coordinator Brian Boggs expressed his belief that this was a good idea.
“When you think about down payment in this case, you are essentially getting two bites at the apple because the first bill is not due for a year,” Boggs said. “If you approve it tonight as is, we will have a lot of discussion about what that first payment is when it’s due in a year. At that particular point in time, you can make a larger payment.”
Garber, who serves on the central dispatch board, expressed her support for approving the lease. She referenced a recent meeting where she said the board thoroughly discussed several financing questions about the lease.
“As long as I’ve been a commissioner, I’ve had Owosso (Charter) Township fire tell me about the issues they have with their communication system and it is a safety issue, but I think we have to respect our boards, which we have for a reason. The 911 board did a lot of work, and the idea of the board is that they vote and bring it to us. They have fire chiefs and police chiefs at that table. I think we should have a little confidence in that board,” she said.
After Commissioner Brad Howard voiced a concern over the county board needing more details on the matter, Commissioner Thomas Emery made a motion to table the lease’s approval to a later meeting, but the vote failed, 2-4. Emery and Howard voted to table the original motion. Commissioners Gary Holzhausen, Bill Johnson, Garber and Brodeur voted no on tabling the original motion.
When the board subsequently voted on the original motion of approving the lease, only Howard voted no.
Commissioner Marlene Webster was not present at the meeting.
