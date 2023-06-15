Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.