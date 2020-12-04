VERNON TWP. — A two-vehicle collision Thursday morning at the intersection of Vernon and Lansing roads left at least two people seriously injured.
A full-size Dodge pickup truck and a red minivan were involved in the crash. One woman was pinned in her vehicle with an injured leg and had to be removed using extrication equipment.
A man was reported as bleeding, but conscious.
Following the collision, the man and woman were taken by ambulance to a unspecified hospital.
Michigan State Police and the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, and were assisted by Vernon Township and Corunna fire departments.
