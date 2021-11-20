CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to approve a draft budget resolution for 2022.
A public hearing on the proposed 2022 budget will be held during commissioners’ December meetings, likely at 5 p.m. Dec. 15 or 16 inside the Surbeck Building, 201 N. Shiawassee St. Commissioners are expected to vote on a finalized budget Dec. 16.
County Coordinator Brian Boggs this week said the general fund budget is projected to balance about $19.3 million in revenues and expenditures. Special revenue accounts, he said, are expected to come in around $56 million with expenditures slightly under $54 million.
Total revenue is projected to be roughly $75.5 million, according to Boggs, with expenditures of about $73.5 million.
For a third consecutive year, county officials do not plan on drawing any money from the delinquent tax fund, a measure that’s frequently been used to balance the budget in prior years, Commissioner Jeremy Root, R-District 5, said previously.
“There will likely be a couple changes to the overall numbers in the budget between now and the adoption in December,” Boggs said, noting the county has yet to receive a finalized budget from the Road Commission and Pleasant View.
The county’s anticipated increase in taxable value is about $420,000, marking a nearly $1 million increase over the past two years, according to Boggs.
Revenue in the Register of Deeds Office, along with state revenue sharing, is also expected to increase in 2022, he said.
