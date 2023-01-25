CORUNNA — The case of two individuals accused of second-degree murder and other charges stemming from the death of a 1-year-old child will move forward following a preliminary examination Tuesday in 66th District Court, where Judge Ward Clarkson ruled there is enough evidence to proceed.
David Bannister, of Bancroft, and Jennifer Kincaid, of Flint, are currently both charged with second-degree murder, felony firearms possession, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine following an incident in which a 1-year-old boy was found unresponsive.
According to police, Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Sean Gifford and Detective Lt. Keith Hansen were called to a Shiawassee Twp. home in February 2022 where the child was discovered unresponsive.
A subsequent departmental investigation determined that the infant died from an acute fentanyl overdose. Narcotics and firearms were recovered from the home. Bannister and Kincaid allegedly used fentanyl the night before the child’s death.
The results of the investigation — which was assisted by Shiawassee and Genesee Child Protective Services, the Genesee County Auto Theft Investigation Network and the Michigan State Police — led to arrest warrants being issued by the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office.
Bannister is currently awaiting sentencing for a separate drug charge. He pleaded guilty in that case, and is likely facing a prison sentence for the offense.
After his guilty plea, Bannister said he would prefer to begin serving that sentence in the Michigan Department of Corrections, but 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart ruled that he would remain in the Shiawassee County Jail until the murder case is disposed of.
In Michigan, second-degree murder is punishable by any term of years in prison, including up to life without the possibility of parole.
