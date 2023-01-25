CORUNNA — The case of two individuals accused of second-degree murder and other charges stemming from the death of a 1-year-old child will move forward following a preliminary examination Tuesday in 66th District Court, where Judge Ward Clarkson ruled there is enough evidence to proceed.

David Bannister, of Bancroft, and Jennifer Kincaid, of Flint, are currently both charged with second-degree murder, felony firearms possession, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine following an incident in which a 1-year-old boy was found unresponsive.

