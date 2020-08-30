SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Rumors on social media regarding a program that allows area veterans to receive a $300 voucher at Meijer stores are a miscommunication, according to Shiawassee County Veteran Affairs Service Coordinator Patti Davis.
Vouchers are available to eligible veterans in 28 Michigan counties, but Shiawassee County is not one of them.
“The Shiawassee County Veteran Affairs Office and the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency appreciate our veterans and veteran advocates getting the word out about the MVAA/Meijer voucher program for Michigan veterans,” Davis wrote in an email. “As part of the MVAA’s County Veteran Service Fund Grant, the vouchers were made available to eligible counties in response to COVID-19.”
Counties themselves set the criteria for eligibility and the amount awarded to veterans, Davis added. Those participating in the program include Alcona, Allegan, Antrim, Calhoun, Cheboygan, Chippewa, Eaton, Genesee, Grand Traverse, Ionia, Isabella, Kalamazoo, Kent, Leelanau, Lenawee, Marquette, Mecosta, Midland, Missaukee, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oakland, Osceola, Saginaw, St. Clair, Wayne and Wexford counties.
Shiawassee County veterans in need of food or other items are encouraged to call the county VA office at (989) 743-2231.
