DURAND — The next St. Mary Outreach Food Pantry distribution will take place June 13 at 700 Columbia Drive.
The pantry is taking appointments from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 1-5. Call (855)-288-6704, ext. 7017, and follow the instructions on the answering service. The distribution will occur outside in the parking lot. Stay in your vehicle. The food and paperwork will be brought to your vehicle. Food will be placed in your trunk/hatchback.
Bring either a government-issued ID and/or mail with your address.
To receive food, you must have an appointment and live in Bancroft, Byron, Corunna, Durand, Gaines, Lennon or Vernon.
