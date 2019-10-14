OWOSSO TWP. — A woman was treated for minor injuries Monday morning after her vehicle struck a road grader and rolled over along Cronk Road, east of M-52.
Jim Svrcek, of the Shiawassee County Road Commission, said he was traveling west along Cronk Road around 8:30 a.m. when a woman in a white Chevy Equinox attempted to pass him, clipped the blade, rolled over once and came to rest off the road.
The woman was traveling “about 30 to 35 miles per hour at the most” at the time of the crash, Svrcek said. He got out of his grader to assist the woman. She was the lone occupant in the vehicle.
The Owosso Township Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services (EMS), as well as officers from the Shiawassee Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police (MSP) arrived on scene shortly thereafter to assist.
The woman was transferred via ambulance to Memorial Healthcare in Owosso with complaints of neck pain, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.