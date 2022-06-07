The Shiawassee Prevention Network is teaming up with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for another “Drug Take Back” event from noon to 5 p.m. June 22 at Owosso Public Safety, 202 South Water St.
During this time anyone can drop off expired or unused medications.
To learn more about safe storage, how and where to dispose expired or unused prescription medications, visit shiawasseeprevention.org/initiatives.
