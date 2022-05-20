CORUNNA — Like a bad headache that won’t go away, financial concerns continued to plague the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners at Thursday’s meeting.
Though the meeting was mostly run-of-the-mill business, the proceedings got a bit sticky from time to time, particularly when they revolved around money.
The board infamously made many headlines last summer when several members decided in a closed session to use American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) funds to award themselves “hazard pay” bonuses, before returning the money after a lawsuit was filed. At the board’s previous meeting on April 21, several members of the community scolded commissioners for their perceived lack of transparency regarding its use the federal COVID funds.
This prompted some discussion amongst board members, with Commissioner Marlene Webster, R-District 1, asking why items using ARPA funds weren’t noted on the agenda. County Coordinator Brian Boggs responded that “such information could be found on their website.”
Durand resident Paula Brooks, who also spoke at the April 21 meeting, said she still couldn’t find this information on the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners’ website.
“After the last meeting, Mr. Boggs said it would be clearly articulated on board reports and the county website, but I’ve been unable to find any ARPA information on the website,” Brooks said. “Owosso, Vernon Township and other local communities have had public input as they await a final word on how the funds can be spent. At least they’ve been up front with the public as they’ve adjusted their spending plans.”
At this meeting, Brooks was the only resident to address the board about ARPA funds. The county’s financials, however, weren’t only on the minds of the public. Near the meeting’s end, Boggs said he’s seen the county struggle financially in his 20 years as an elected official and criticized the local media’s coverage of spending and money in Shiawassee County.
“There seems to be a narrative that I’ve heard a couple of times related to county finances that people didn’t know they were that bad. Over the last 20 (years) I’ve watched repeatedly as articles everywhere say that ‘the county is always teetering on the brink.’ To say that this has somehow blossomed overnight is grossly inaccurate and this has been happening for a long time.”
Financial data does indicate recent financial struggles for the county. Per the county’s financial statements, Shiawassee County lost $4.87 million in total net position in 2019 and $3.64 million in 2020, the latest two years with data available.
According to Open Data Network, the county is over $15 million in long-term debt as of 2020.
