Sold on retirement

OWOSSO — Ed Hildebrant is retiring as an advertising representative at The Argus-Press after 41 years, but he actually worked for the county’s only daily newspaper even earlier.
Hildebrant had an Argus-Press paper route in 1969 as a freshman at Owosso High School. He remembers the day one of his customers, a Mrs. Warner, called him into her home to watch the first moonwalk on TV.
Mrs. Warner’s kindness is typical of folks in Shiawassee County, Hildebrant said, which is one reason why he never wanted to work or live anywhere else.
“People here are honest and hard-working, and they care about other people,” Hildebrant, 65, said Wednesday. “I’m going to miss them, and all of my clients and co-workers.”
As Hildebrant prepares for Friday, his last day at the paper he considers a second home and family, his clients and co-workers want him to know how much they’ve appreciated his services.
“I think about all those he has reached out to and visited with over the years,” Argus-Press Advertising Director Cathy Campbell said. “Whether he was selling advertising for The Argus-Press, selling real estate, or working with the Goodfellows and Kiwanians, I’m sure Ed will be missed by so many in this community.”
Matt Blight, owner of Blight Propane in Bancroft, has worked with Hildbrant as an advertising customer for 40 years.
“Ed has been just great to work with, easy to communicate with and always had great ideas,” Blight said.
Peter Keay of Edward Jones in Owosso, a customer for 35 years, agreed.
“Ed is just a really great guy, easy and helpful to work with,” Keay said.
Hildebrant’s secret sauce for success has been a calm, low-key approach to sales.
“I just listened to what customers said they needed and tried to show them that I could provide them with that,” he said. “I never put a hard sale on anybody. You have to read the people and treat them in the way that’s proper to treat them.”
Hildebrant’s style proved to be effective, even with special promotional ads that were notoriously difficult to land.
“There is no secret that the advertising department is about making sales,” said Mike Kruszkowski, Argus-Press advertising representative and former advertising director. “That sometimes included one-time-only special promotions. Those can sometimes be a tough sell.
“Ed always embraced those challenging promotions and had great luck with them,” he continued. “I was lucky to have Ed as the go-to person to help the department make those a success.”
Hildebr graduated from Owosso High School in 1972, and from Michigan State University with a bachelor’s degree in socio-economics in 1976. He joined the sales staff at The Argus-Press two years later, and felt fortunate to be included in the paper’s “iconic family.”
“I was hired by (the late) George Campbell, father of current publisher Tom Campbell,” Hildebrant said. “Along with great memories of George, there are also many good memories of (the late) Dick Campbell, who I counted as a dear friend, as well as a mentor.”
Hildebrant said he appreciated the Campbell family’s support of his community activities, including United Way campaigns, the Shiawassee-Owosso Kiwanis Club, Salvation Army Advisory Board, the Shiawassee Goodfellows and other organizations.
“The Argus-Press has been fortunate to have had someone as dedicated to community service as Ed Hildebrant,” Argus-Press Publisher Tom Campbell said. “His roles with the Salvation Army, Kiwanis Club and Goodfellows organization are unparalleled. He will certainly be remembered at The Argus-Press as a loyal, trusted employee.”
Hildebrant’s customer relationships spanned the country’s coasts, and included Canada and Germany. On occasion, a bit of Hollywood glamour would shine, such as when Hildebrant worked closely with Bob Daniels, owner of Chelsea Lumber in Ann Arbor.
“When you met him, you had no doubt he was the father of the actor Jeff Daniels,” Hildebrant said. “The two looked exactly alike.”
As much as he’s enjoyed his career at The Argus-Press, after 41 years it’s time to try something different, he said. He plans to take it easy for a while, and then perhaps look for a part-time job.
But nothing will take the place of selling ads at the paper.
Asked what he won’t miss about the job, Hildebrant said: “I think I’m going to miss it all.”
Customers who would like to wish Hildebrant well are invited to a luncheon in his honor at noon Friday at The Argus-Press, 201 E. Exchange St. in downtown Owosso.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.