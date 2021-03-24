CORUNNA — Shiawassee County Emergency Management Tuesday announced a burn ban has been placed in effect for the entire county until further notice.
“As a result of very dry conditions, there is a burn ban in effect for outdoor burning for Shiawassee County,” the department posted on Facebook. “Area fire departments have responded to numerous brush fires that have also spread to structures/residences. Please keep our firefighters and residents safe.”
