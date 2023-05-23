Owosso man’s request for new trial on brass knuckle assault charges denied

NATHANIEL BROCK

LANSING — An Owosso man sentenced to more than eight years in prison for entering a romantic rival’s home and assaulting him with brass knuckles in December 2020 recently had his request for a new trial denied by the Michigan Court of Appeals.

Nathan Brock, 36, had submitted an appeal for a new trial on the grounds that he had ineffective counsel and for resentencing. He alleged in his appeal that his trial counsel failed to request jury instructions on specific intent, and that offense variables were scored incorrectly.

