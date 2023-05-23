Owosso man’s request for new trial on brass knuckle assault charges denied

LANSING — An Owosso man sentenced to more than eight years in prison for entering a romantic rival’s home and assaulting him with brass knuckles in December 2020 recently had his request for a new trial denied by the Michigan Court of Appeals.
Nathan Brock, 36, had submitted an appeal for a new trial on the grounds that he had ineffective counsel and for resentencing. He alleged in his appeal that his trial counsel failed to request jury instructions on specific intent, and that offense variables were scored incorrectly.
However, a three-judge panel disagreed, stating in their six-page denial that the “challenges lack merit.”
Brock was convicted of felony home invasion and assault by a jury after a two-day trial in July 2021.
Brock entered the home of a man who was also seeing the same woman as Brock, and attacked the man with brass knuckles. The resulting injuries later required staples. The woman was living with the victim at the time of the incident and they had a child together. She admitted in trial testimony to “stepping out” of that relationship to also date Brock behind the victim’s back for several months.
On Dec. 6, 2020, the woman and Brock made plans to meet and talk after Brock got out of work, and Brock picked the woman up. She then received a text from the victim in which he threatened to prevent her from seeing her child if she continued to see Brock.
Brock testified at trial that he became angry when she received the text, and drove the woman back to the victim’s house. Brock said a fight ensued outside the home, and that the victim swung at him first.
As a result of the fight, the victim received several cuts on the side and rear of his head that required a hospital trip and 10 staples to close. The victim also stated he believed Brock used brass knuckles or a similar instrument in the fight. Brock denied doing so when he testified.
The victim said Brock did not have his permission to be in his residence, but “barged in” to the home and demanded to fight. The victim said he refused to fight Brock in front of his daughter, whom he was watching at the time.
Brock then fled the scene, and the victim called police. When Michigan State Police responded, they found the victim “covered in blood.” Police then went to Brock’s residence, but he had apparently already left for work. Brock was later charged with five felony counts of resisting/obstructing a police officer for not answering the door at his residence following the confrontation. Those charges were later dismissed by prosecutors, according to court records.
Michigan Department of Corrections records indicate Brock is currently serving his sentence at the Cooper Correctional Facility in Jackson County. His earliest possible parole date is listed as April 8, 2029.
In addition to the charges for which Brock is currently serving the current prison sentence, Brock’s prior criminal record includes seven felonies, nine misdemeanors, and five prison sentences.
According to 35th Circuit Court records, the female involved in the case filed for and will be awarded support for a child she and Brock apparently conceived before he was sentenced to prison.
