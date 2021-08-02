Drug court honors ‘grads’

CORUNNA — Shiawassee County’s Drug Court celebrated the graduation of three members at a ceremony Thursday, and the theme among the graduates, participants, and counselors was one of hope and recovery.
Two men and a woman graduated from the program, which participants usually complete in about two years.
One of Thursday’s graduates, whom the court did not identify, thanked 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart, as well as attorney Matt McKone, and program administrators Krissi Lab, Liz Pearson, and Sary Colbry.
“I want to thank everybody,” the man said while fighting back tears. “I couldn’t have done this without you. The team, thank you for having me.”
Stewart noted the man had accumulated more than 800 “clean” days, had taken 214 drug tests, attended more than 250 peer support meetings, and had gotten his driver’s license back after losing it for OWI offenses.
Another participant had a “7411” sentence reinstated by Stewart after having it taken away for mistakes she made in Drug Court. A “7411” sentence removes a felony conviction from someone’s record upon the successful completion of probation.
“(The participant) dug in to treatment,” Stewart said. “She dug in to recovery. She started to learn about herself and really started to absorb the program. And I watched her come up and develop. What I saw was a very fine young lady.”
Typically, in Drug Court cases a defendant is facing a substantial jail or even prison term, but if the judge determines they are non-violent and not a threat to public safety, they may be sentenced through specialty court. Participants can have a status of “accolades,” meaning they are doing well in the program. They can be “sanctioned,” which means a participant can be given a “course correction,” including community service, a jail term or even termination from the program.
Depending on each individual’s circumstances, court participants may be subject to daily drug testing, weekly meetings with judges, regular participation in Narcotics Anonymous meetings and other stipulations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.