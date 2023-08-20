Elsie Dam on Maple River fails; local officials scramble to deal with fallout

This image shows water flowing through the eroded Elsie Dam on Thursday.

 Courtesy Photo/Duplain Township

DUPLAIN TWP. — Two days after the Elsie Dam was breached, Duplain Township hosted a special meeting to discuss next steps.

The township board Saturday morning unanimously approved two motions, agreeing to contract with Spicer Group, Inc. to develop a short-term plan for the future of the dam, and reaffirming an emergency payment to Fisher Contracting Company and retain them for the next week.

