Elsie Dam on Maple River fails; local officials scramble to deal with fallout

DUPLAIN TWP. — Two days after the Elsie Dam was breached, Duplain Township hosted a special meeting to discuss next steps.
The township board Saturday morning unanimously approved two motions, agreeing to contract with Spicer Group, Inc. to develop a short-term plan for the future of the dam, and reaffirming an emergency payment to Fisher Contracting Company and retain them for the next week.
Spicer Group is a Saginaw-based civil engineering and surveying firm that the township will contract for the foreseeable future for an amount not to exceed $20,000. Fisher Contracting is a Midland-based construction company will receive a $5,000 emergency payment to stabilize the dam while its ultimate fate is decided after its Thursday collapse. Additionally, Fisher will be retained at a cost not to exceed $20,000 over the next week.
Duplain Township posted four photos of the collapsed dam on Facebook Thursday, asking residents to stay away from the potentially unsafe site to stay off the Elsie Dam. The dam controls flow of the Maple River near East Island Road in Duplain Township.
Having agreed to a short-term plan of action, township board members discussed the dam’s long-term prospects Saturday.
Much of the discussion centered on the possibility of removing the dam.
Township Supervisor Bruce Levey said he was out of town Thursday and received a text from Elsie Village Manager Shane Grinnell informing him of the dam’s failure.
“I don’t think it’s a big surprise to anybody that it did fail,” he said. “It was (originally )put in in the 1860s and the cement cap was put on in the early 1900s. I’ve seen many a time when the water just barely rippled going over the dam. Lately, when we had the dry spell, there was no water going over the dam but you could see water going under.”
Two representatives from Spicer Group — Tim Inman and Charles Smith — were on hand Saturday, along with Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) Regional Director Mitchel Thelen. Levey said EGLE has been on scene since dam’s collapse.
ACTION TAKEN
Spicer’s Smith visited the dam Friday morning, and had discussions with representatives from EGLE, Fisher, Clinton County emergency management and township officials.
Officials blockaded the site by Friday afternoon and immediately began working on improvements to prevent further “piping” — defined by the Association of State Dam Safety Officials as internal erosion of an earth dam that takes place when water that seeps through the dam carries soil particles away from the embankment, filters, drains, foundation or abutments of the dam — of the head wall.
“It’s a critical thing to fix because if the piping continued, it would erode at a rapid rate,” Smith said.
Workers delivered 46 tons of stones to the site to combat erosion.
Inman on Saturday showed drone footage of the dam, and warned that the effects of its collapse will be fluid over the next couple of days, largely dependent on rainfall.
As of Saturday evening, rain is not forecast for Duplain Township until Wednesday.
“The dam is going to be a very dynamic thing in the next couple days and it’s going to change — and I don’t think any of us know all the ways it’s going to change — and we need to keep an eye on it. It’s going to change differently if we get a lot of rain. If it’s sunny and dry, the water will go back down,” Inman said. “As the water above stream drops, the hydrostatic pressure from the water is less. So more water equals more pressure, which is more problem. It’s the loss of material from the dam from the piping that as (the water) increases in energy will push material through the dam. Loss of material is most likely what caused this failure.”
Inman said the work on the dam so far by Fisher has been fairly “minimal,” and only the necessary work to stabilize the dam. He told the township that its choices would be critical moving forward.
ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT
EGLE’s Thelen addressed the environmental implications of the dam with the board. He noted that the downstream Maple River habitat contains a protected species — the snuffbox mussel — which the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as a “small- to medium-size mussel” native to eastern North America. Thelen said they are “vital to the stream and help clean out the stream,” and threatened by sedimentation if the abutment wall washes out.
“We didn’t see any signs of significant environmental impact, but probably the biggest concern was downstream, where there’s a protected species. That’s why taking those measures to stabilize that abutment wall was crucial.” he said. “This isn’t a permanent fix, and it’s not good for the environment to be in this situation that the dam is in.”
Inman said the township should prepare for the possibility of strong, unpleasant odors resulting from the natural oxidation of sediment if the dam remains in its current state.
Thelen advised the township that the state may not designate the dam as “high priority,” and funding may be difficult to acquire. Funding was a major part of the ensuing dialogue between township board members.
FUNDING ISSUES
Duplain Township Clerk Dawn Levey said the township was given recommendations for remediation of the dam after a study in 2008, but funding was a barrier to their being implemented.
“As you know, funding comes in to play, and the Elsie Dam was not a high priority of the state of Michigan. It wasn’t high risk,” Dawn Levey said.
Bruce Levey said he was on the Elsie Dam committee at the time of the study, and the three options — take the dam out, put a new cement cap on to reinforce the dam, or put a fish ladder on the dam — were estimated to each cost around $1 million. He said now these projects would cost twice as much.
“The grants are 50% match, and most of them we can’t match 50%,” he said. “We don’t have that kind of money, and that’s why it didn’t go forward (after the study) and get kicked down the road,” he said. He said applying for state grants and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money could be part of the solution.
Levey said the township board are not experts on dam failures, underscoring the importance of the board’s contract with Spicer Group.
“Spicer Group, I want you to take us by the hand and tell us what we need to do and maybe give us a couple of courses of action, because we don’t know,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.