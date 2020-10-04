LANSING — Fifty institutions made Credit Union Journal’s annual ranking of the Best Credit Unions to Work For in the nation, and LAFCU is one of the 50.
“There are approximately 5,100 credit unions across the country, and we’re proud to be among the 50 recognized in this industry ranking,” said Patrick Spyke, LAFCU CEO. “We’ve established a workplace culture based on empowerment, development and fun, and our team members have flourished.
In partnership with Best Companies Group, Credit Union Journal determined the top 50 credit unions based on the results of a comprehensive employee survey and analysis of employer benefits, workplace policies and practices.
LAFCU was recognized for:
n Empowerment of employees to be leaders, with examples of the employee-led 2019 annual in-service day and the lunch food truck program suggested by an employee who was asked to implement it.
n Employee development initiatives that include encouragement to find their passion and build upon their strengths, resulting in creation of seven new positions in 2019.
n The positive energy powering the can-do attitude when serving members, engaging in community service and recognizing employees for their achievements.
“This award is not about individuals, it’s about teams and teamwork,” Spyke said. “This national recognition speaks directly to LAFCU’s teamwork and commitment to that team. I am not surprised by this recognition, but I am incredibly proud and honored to work with such an amazing group of people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.