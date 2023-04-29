Owosso man pleads guilty to driving with ‘one of the highest blood/alcohol levels’ seen by judge

OWOSSO — An Owosso man pleaded guilty Thursday in 35th Circuit Court to driving a vehicle with a 6-year old girl while in it — with a blood/alcohol content more than four times the legal limit.
Eliel Pakkala told Judge Matthew Stewart that he consumed an entire fifth of vodka over the course of four or five hours on June 18, 2021, before driving his vehicle to the Owosso Valero with his 6-year-old daughter as a passenger.
“I had way too much to drink, and made a poor decision to get behind the wheel and bring my daughter,” Pakkala said. “I pulled up to the Valero station, and before I knew it, they (police) were at my car.” Pakkala was then given a sobriety test, and he registered a .336 BAC.
“That’s one of the highest blood/alcohol levels I’ve seen on this bench,” Stewart remarked, before accepting Pakkala’s plea. He then set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. June 16. Stewart also revoked bond, though Pakkala was already lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail and participated in Thursday’s hearing via Zoom.
As part of the plea agreement with prosecutors, Pakkala will be considered for one of the county’s treatment court programs. If he successfully completes probation, the felony OWI (occupant under 16) conviction would be expunged and reduced to a misdemeanor. Two pending misdemeanor charges in 66th District Court will also be dismissed.
Shiawassee County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Abigail Tepper estimated sentencing guidelines at zero to 11 months.
One of those charges appears to be a separate OWI charge, and there is an additional retail fraud case, in which VG’s Grocery in Owosso is listed as the victim.
Pakkala has a 2017 OWI misdemeanor conviction in Shiawassee County. He was originally charged with a misdemeanor for the current case, but it was dismissed in October 2022 and re-filed as a felony in February.
Court records indicate he was arraigned before Magistrate Mike Herendeen in 66th District Court March 6, where he pleaded not guilty. Pakkala was scheduled to turn himself in on March 1, but did not do so. The case was bound over to 35th Circuit Court March 16.
In Michigan a .08 BAC is considered operating while intoxicated, and a .16 BAC or higher is upgraded to a “super drunk” OWI offense. During Curwood Festival in 2022, Owosso police reported a woman who registered a .47 BAC.
