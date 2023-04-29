Owosso man pleads guilty to driving with ‘one of the highest blood/alcohol levels’ seen by judge

Argus-Press Photo/Josh Champlin The temporary 35th Circuit Court room at Memorial Hospital is shown during a Thursday morning plea hearing.

OWOSSO — An Owosso man pleaded guilty Thursday in 35th Circuit Court to driving a vehicle with a 6-year old girl while in it — with a blood/alcohol content more than four times the legal limit.

Eliel Pakkala told Judge Matthew Stewart that he consumed an entire fifth of vodka over the course of four or five hours on June 18, 2021, before driving his vehicle to the Owosso Valero with his 6-year-old daughter as a passenger.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.