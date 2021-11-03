Judge reports positive COVID-19 test, quarantined at home

CORUNNA — Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart tested positive for COVID-19 Monday evening, he confirmed Tuesday.
Stewart said his symptoms are about the same “as a bad cold,” and noted his family members have all taken COVID tests, which were negative.
A felony jury trial had been scheduled to begin Tuesday morning in Circuit Court, but was adjourned after Stewart tested positive.
Stewart is awaiting a second COVID test to ensure the first wasn’t a false positive. He said if he is indeed positive, he will not be able to return to the bench in person until Nov. 12 at the earliest.
He was also forced to quarantine in August 2020 after several family members tested positive for COVID, but he continued to preside over court matters via the Zoom streaming app.
Most proceedings in circuit court are now streamed via Zoom, even though COVID restrictions were eased and in-person court proceedings can continue.
Stewart said Tuesday he plans to set up a virtual courtroom in his home “so that the important business of circuit court can continue.”
