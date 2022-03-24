Meth trafficker to be sentenced Monday

FLINT — A Lansing man who was originally scheduled to be sentenced in federal court last month on a methamphetamine trafficking charge will instead be sentenced Monday, and his attorney has asked the court for a reduced sentence, according to a sentencing memorandum filed Tuesday.
Paul DiPonio, 50, agreed to plead guilty to the federal meth charge in return for his sentence being capped at not more than half of guidelines, which would be a maximum of 10 years with the plea agreement in place. The minimum agreed-upon sentence he will receive will not be less than four years.
However, according to the sentencing memo filed Tuesday, DiPonio’s attorney is asking for a “downward departure,” or a sentence of less than four years.
Defense attorney Nicholas Bostic wrote DiPonio chose not to “proffer,” or give truthful testimony, which the U.S. Attorney’s Office apparently offered. A proffer agreement, also known as a “Queen for a Day” letter, is a contract between prosecutors and a defendant that allows them to provide information in return for a reduced sentence, or even immunity.
United States District Court Judge Matthew Leitman will sentence DiPonio Monday. If he sentences outside of the guidelines, DiPonio may withdraw his plea.
According to the plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, one meth trafficking charge and a weapons charge were dismissed. Without the plea agreement in place, DiPonio could have technically faced up to life in prison; however, sentencing guidelines likely would have been substantially less because DiPonio had no prior criminal history except for traffic-related offenses.
Bostic added after DiPonio’s November 2019 indictment, he “clearly demonstrated that he has placed his abuse of meth into remission.” DiPonio also had been placed into a rehab facility.
He also called into question the justification Michigan State Police used to pull DiPonio’s vehicle over on June 25, 2018, and search it. The troopers then found 6.893 grams of meth during the ensuing search.
Bostic claims the justification of DiPonio not using a turn signal is not borne out by in-car dashcam footage of the trooper’s vehicle, and that the trooper had done a search of DiPonio’s license plate 30 minutes before making the stop.
Additionally, Bostic said troopers had been watching DiPonio after they were given information by an individual The Argus-Press is not identifying, accusing DiPonio of being involved with meth trafficking.
Following the tip, both MSP and the Mid-Michigan Area Group Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET) began investigating DiPonio, who was the president of the Avengers motorcycle club. Several other Shiawassee County residents were also alleged to be involved in drug trafficking, including James Bradley, who was caught with over a quarter pound of meth and sentenced in April 2019 to just under 10 years in prison on state meth distribution charges.
DiPonio was charged by federal prosecutors in November 2019 with meth trafficking and weapons charges after being indicted by a federal grand jury. The indictment was sealed until DiPonio was arrested by Drug Enforcement Administration, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police at the Avengers Motorcycle Club on Chipman Street in Owosso.
Following his arrest, DiPonio was lodged at the Genesee County Jail, before being released on an unsecured $10,000 bond. He has been free while awaiting disposition of the case.
According to a motion filed by government attorneys Nov. 6, 2019, the indictment was sealed because “the U.S. (was) apprehensive that one or more persons may flee the jurisdiction, or that possibly, other evidence may be destroyed if they become aware of the existence of said indictment and arrest warrants.”
Diponio was charged by Shiawassee County prosecutors Sept. 30, 2019, with felony delivery/manufacture of a Schedule 1, 2 or 3 drug, as well as several traffic-related misdemeanors, following a June 14 traffic stop by Michigan State Police.
However, the charges were dismissed, and federal officials, who had been investigating DiPonio for about a year at that point, picked up the case.
