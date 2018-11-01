SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Judge Thomas J. Dignan is running unopposed in Tuesday’s election for a second six-year term as the Shiawassee County Probate/Family Court judge.
Dignan, a Caledonia Township resident, was first elected to the position in 2012, when he defeated local attorney Matt Van Epps. At the time, Dignan replaced a retiring Judge James Clatterbaugh.
As the county’s probate/family court judge, Dignan handles matters regarding wills, guardianships and conservatorships, divorce and custody issues, delinquency, and abuse and neglect, among other types of cases.
“This is a fantastic job,” Dignan said. “It’s a very unique type of court. The common thread running through family court and probate court is that we’re trying to solve problems involving potentially vulnerable people, both senior citizens and young people.
“One thing I like is the freedom to craft some solutions that are outside-of-the-box thinking.”
Before being elected to the judgeship, Dignan practiced law in Traverse City for nine years and then opened a general practice law office in Owosso in 1997.
The judge received his law degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School and worked as an intern for Owosso city attorneys Lewis Benson and William C. Brown. In 1988, Dignan accepted employment as a trial lawyer with the Traverse City firm of Robb, Messing and Palmer, and was named a principal in 1993.
He returned to Shiawassee County to raise his family and hang his own shingle, engaging in various types of legal representation, including criminal defense, and family and property law cases.
Dignan became the probate/family court judge six years ago. He praised his staff for their ability to do good work and to work well together.
“My staff of 14 are absolutely fantastic,” he said. “It’s an anomaly that everyone gets along and has a shared goal of getting the job done.”
Dignan is a cousin of Judge Terrance P. Dignan, a 66th District Court judge in Corunna.
