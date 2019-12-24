New emergency manager settles in, embraces challenge

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Shiawassee County’s new director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Jeff Weiss has only been on the job for a week, but for the veteran police sergeant, the role is a familiar one.
Weiss was born in Indiana and moved to Williamston when he was young after his father took a new job.
He graduated from Williamston High School in 1987 and said he immediately knew he wanted to go into law enforcement.
To get his foot in the door, he started as a reserve police officer in Williamston while attending Lansing Community College for criminal justice before entering the police academy.
He ended up graduating from Michigan State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
His first full-time job as a police officer was in Shiawassee County, for the city of Perry, prior to a short stint with the city of Williamston. In 1994, Weiss joined the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, where he would spend the next 25 years.
Weiss said that his favorite thing about being a police officer was the opportunities he had to engage with the community on a more personal level.
“We used to do things like deliver gifts to people around the holidays who couldn’t afford them,” Weiss said. “We would do ‘No Senior Without a Christmas,’ where we would deliver gifts to elderly people. It’s those things that help you get through the rougher parts of being a police officer, like the car crashes.”
While working for the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, Weiss did just about every job imaginable. He started as a corrections deputy and worked road patrol, reconstructing traffic accidents, teaching DARE classes and serving as circuit court security.
In 2014, that experience culminated with him taking the role as Ingham County’s Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the same role he started last week for Shiawassee County.
Weiss is a certified professional emergency manager by the State of Michigan, something that required extensive training in things like disaster preparedness and how to secure buildings — like churches — from threats.
County officials said Weiss was an attractive candidate because the emergency manager operates under the sheriff’s office and he is deputized and can help if the sheriff needs him.
“The experience he brings with him as an emergency manager and the long 30-year career as a law enforcement officer are key,” Sheriff Brian BeGole said. “It was like getting two-for-one because he will still be able to respond to emergencies if needed or as backup for other deputies.”
Weiss said he’s happy that — although he technically retired as a police officer — he will still be able to help the community when needed.
“Law enforcement is more of a calling and not a job,” Weiss said.
The decision to hire Weiss was made by a search committee that included Sheriff Brian BeGole, Venice Township Fire Chief Dave Ballard, Perry police chief Kyle Bawks and Commissioner Dan McMaster, R-District 2.
The county board last month authorized BeGole to fill the position.
Weiss will work part-time, 26 hours per week, for Shiawassee County at $32.92 an hour — about $50,000 a year.
Trent Atkins, the former director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, left the position in September for a job in the private sector.
“It’s a shift from law enforcement but it’s a shift that I enjoy because you get to do so many different things and meet and help so many different people,” Weiss said. “One day it may be doing planning for an act of violence at a school, the next day you could be responding to the highway for a large diesel spill.”
Weiss said that emergency managers are there to do a lot more than just respond to things like natural disasters. He recalled that during the first few weeks on the job in Ingham County there was a large factory fire that required about 10 different fire departments to respond. He said that one of the roles of the emergency manager is helping coordinate responses to such events.
“The role of the emergency manager isn’t necessarily to take over during an event,” Weiss said. “We assist with gathering resources and organization of an incident. There are many things that go into responding to a large scale event, including finances and operations.”
The work isn’t over for Weiss after an initial incident, however. Many disasters, like tornadoes, require follow-up coordination with other government agencies to secure such as funds for repairs.
