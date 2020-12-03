Midland man faces trial over I-69 crash

CORUNNA — A Midland man charged in a reckless driving crash that paralyzed a woman apparently will face trial after rejecting a plea offer.
Ronald Harold Boileau, 50, was charged with two felony counts of reckless driving causing serious impairment following a June 2019 crash on I-69 near Perry in Shiawassee County that injured two people. One of those victims is paralyzed as a result of the crash.
Boileau was arraigned in August 2020 before 66th District Court Judge Terrance Dignan; he pleaded not guilty and the Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office was appointed.
Court records indicate bond was set at $20,000, but does not indicate when it was posted. Boileau is currently not lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail. His case was bound over to circuit court Aug. 19.
Boileau waived a preliminary examination, in anticipation of a plea agreement with the prosecutor’s office. That plea offer would have seen Boileau plead guilty to one felony count, with a habitual offender status reduced from a fourth to third notice.
The plea offer was turned down by Boileau, who then hired Curtis Zaleski as his new defense attorney.
At a hearing in 35th Circuit Court Tuesday, Judge Matthew Stewart denied a motion by Zaleski that requested the case be remanded to district court for a preliminary examination. In his ruling, Stewart noted Boileau had voluntarily waived a preliminary exam, and had already rejected a plea offer.
“The defendant today has not raised any allegations of any defect in his waiver, and the court presumes his waiver was willing, voluntary and knowing,” Stewart said. “It simply appears to the court that the defendant changed his mind and now wants to test the evidence at an exam. The court cannot find that the defendant is entitled to a remand simply because he has retained new counsel and he has changed his mind.”
Boileau has no prior criminal history in Shiawassee County. Boileau’s prior felony convictions, all out of Midland County, include receiving and concealing stolen property in 1989, breaking and entering a motor vehicle in 1989, and possession of analogues in 1996.
If convicted, a habitual offender fourth notice would increase Boileau’s mandatory minimum sentence to 25 years in prison, in accordance with Michigan law.
No further proceedings in the case have yet been scheduled. Jury trials are currently on hold in Shiawassee County due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
