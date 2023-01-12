Laingsburg Youth Baseball seeking funds to repair vandalized fields

LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg Youth Baseball League is looking forward after multiple baseball fields were vandalized at Bates Scout Park.
Laingsburg Police Chief Dan DeKorte said vandals in a vehicle — likely a side-by-side judging by tire marks — did damage to two baseball fields at Bates Scout Park, sometime between Dec. 31, 2022 and Jan. 2. He said it appears from tire marks that the driver of the vehicle was doing donuts on the fields.
An investigation into the baseball fields’ damage is ongoing, but the investigation hasn’t turned up any leads or suspects thus far, DeKorte said.
Per Raymond Cole, an LYBL board member, the damaged fields had been renovated in the fall, and the driver caused extensive damage to freshly planted dirt and top soil. Cole said two of the park’s four baseball fields were damaged, and now feature tire tracks cutting through the field.
Members of the community are stepping up in various fundraising efforts and private donations to raise money for field repairs, Cole said.
One such effort is being helmed by his wife, Sarah Cole, who is an independent director at a company named Scentsy that sells various wax products, where she started a fundraiser with 100% of the commission raised going to the LYBL.
“The outreach has been great — several people have come forward and donated for field repairs,” Raymond Cole said. “I don’t know if anyone will ever catch who damaged the fields, but I hope they do.”
Cole said he’d even heard from Okemos High School baseball head coach Raul Presas, who offered help for field repairs.
“It’s awesome that someone outside of (Laingsburg) stepped up and wondered what they can do,” he said.
The start of the baseball season for the LYBL — usually April or May — may be in jeopardy due to the field damage. Cole said the board has Smith Lawnscaping of St. Johns lined up to do repairs in early spring, as well as volunteers in the community, but it may not be enough to salvage the season’s usual start. The LYBL has levels for kids up to 14 years old from teeball through U14.
Bates Scout Park’s biggest field, which hosts the U14 baseball games, was one of the two damaged, Cole said. The league will meet next week to discuss next steps.
Cole said he wishes the person or people involved in damaging the baseball fields step forward and pay for the damage, but he doesn’t wish for them to be prosecuted.
Anyone interested in donating resources or fundraising for field repairs can email Cole at raycole1980@yahoo.com.
