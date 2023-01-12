Laingsburg Youth Baseball seeking funds to repair vandalized fields
Courtesy Photo/Raymond Cole

LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg Youth Baseball League is looking forward after multiple baseball fields were vandalized at Bates Scout Park.

Laingsburg Police Chief Dan DeKorte said vandals in a vehicle — likely a side-by-side judging by tire marks — did damage to two baseball fields at Bates Scout Park, sometime between Dec. 31, 2022 and Jan. 2. He said it appears from tire marks that the driver of the vehicle was doing donuts on the fields.

