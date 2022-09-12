CORUNNA — Mark Zacharda, the Democratic candidate for the 71st District state house seat, has issued an invitation to Republican candidate and Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole to take part in a debate.
Zacharda’s campaign manager Dylan Huff said he has not received a response from the BeGole campaign. A message to BeGole’s campaign from The Argus-Press seeking comment was not returned immediately.
“The founders knew how important an informed public was to maintaining a democracy,” Huff said in a statement. “That’s why the First Amendment to the Bill of Rights incorporates two key priorities: freedom of speech and freedom of the press.”
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart has agreed to moderate any potential debate between the candidates.
“Our campaign supports candidates answering constituents’ questions on the spot — not only in canned press release responses or at events where the questions are soft and predetermined,” Huff added. “As of today, Brian BeGole’s campaign has rejected the invitation.”
BeGole earned the Republican nomination with his primary election victory last month, edging Kevin Rathbun 6,131 votes (45.8%) to 4,887 (36.49%). Zacharda received 6,411 votes in an unopposed Democratic primary.
The winner will replace outgoing State Rep. Ben Frederick, R-Owosso, who is term limited and not running for public office. The 71st house seat covers most of Shiawassee County and parts of Saginaw and Genesee counties.
If BeGole defeats Zacharda in the November general election, he will have to resign as sheriff. A county commission would then be appointed to fill the position and complete the rest of BeGole’s term, which ends in 2024.
